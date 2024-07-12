Maris Racal says watching ‘Bluey’ helps her cope amid split with Rico Blanco

Actress Maris Racal announced that she and singer-songwriter Rico Blanco have parted ways. She shared that she copes up with the breakup by watching a kid’s show.

She broke the news during a media conference on Friday for her new comedy-thriller film, “Marupok A+”.

“I’m so scared because if I announce it, it’s real,” she said in tears.

“It’s fresh, it’s been a few weeks. Loneliest, emptiest weeks I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

While it has been less than a month since their split, Maris said that watching a kid’s cartoon helped her go through the motions of heartbreak.

“Nanonood lang ako ng ‘Bluey’,” she said.

“Bluey” is an Australian animated series featuring a blue dog navigating playtime, family and friend relationships and feelings for kids. This appeal caught the attention of adults as well, as some viewers can resonate with the story’s life lessons.

It can be streamed on Disney+.

Some fans said they can relate to Maris’ way of dealing with grief and other negative emotions.

“MARIS RACAL WATCHING BLUEY COPE UP WITH HER BREAKUP WITH RICO. SHE’S SOOOOO REAL OMG,” an online user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), with crying emojis.

“Hoy ako rin, lahat ata ng adult memes ng ‘Bluey’ nai-share ko na. Fave namin yan ng asawa ko lol. Therapeutic ang format the ‘Bluey’ in a way na hindi mo mapapansin,” an X user shared.

“When Maris said she watches ‘Bluey’ to cope up you know it’s bad, like remember in the ‘Manuscript’, Taylor [Swift] talks about the break up like she only ate kids cereal and couldn’t sleep unless it was in her mother’s bed,” an online user remarked.

“Pero relate ako sa nanonood ng ‘Bluey’ ‘pag nag co-cope sa sadness or stress huhu ‘Bluey’ my comfort show. Okay lang ‘yan maris!” another fan said.

Maris and Rico made their first public appearance as a couple in 2021, two years after they first started dating. She also revealed that they had been dating for five years before eventually calling it quits.

The actress said that they had a “polite separation” toward the end of their relationship and had asked Rico’s permission to make their split announcement.