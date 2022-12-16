‘Dirty Linen’ stars thankful for love received by upcoming ABS-CBN revenge drama

Actors of ABS-CBN’s soon-to-be-aired revenge drama series “Dirty Linen” thanked supporters and other Filipinos following the online buzz about their trailer released on Thursday.

Janine Gutierrez, who topbills Dreamscape Entertainment’s upcoming television drama, expressed her gratitude for letting the trailer trend on social media.

“LET’S GOOOO!!!!” she tweeted.

“Thank you so much for making us trend!!! Sooo ready to go on this ride with you. Patay sila satin,” the actress added with a firecracker emoji, channeling her revenge-driven character, Alexa Salvacion.

LET'S GOOOO!!!! Watch the Dirty Linen trailer here!! ❤‍🔥❤‍🔥❤‍🔥 Thank you so much for making us trend!!! Sooo ready to go on this ride with you. Patay sila satin 🧨 https://t.co/ymVLw1ReKZ — JANINE (@janinegutierrez) December 15, 2022

Christian Bables, whose character Max Dionisio joins Alexa in their pursuit of justice, also thanked the viewers and supporters of the trailer.

“Thank you for the heartwarming messages, everyone! We promise to give you a GOOD SHOW!” he commented on Facebook with emojis of a heart and a folded hands gesture.

His comment earned over 530 likes and “love” reactions from the online community.

The actor also admitted that seeing the trailer gave him “goosebumps.”

“‘Yung goosebumps ko sa ‘Dirty Linen’ Full Trailer, pang 10 years! Proud and blessed to be part of this powerhouse acting ensemble! Gagaling ng lahat — directors, actors, staff, and crew. Congratulations and thank you, @DreamscapePH! ‘Dirty Linen’ family is such a dream team!” he tweeted.

Show producer Dreamscape Entertainment released the three-minute long trailer of “Dirty Linen” online on Thursday.

It earned a whopping 2.5 million views, 22,000 likes and reactions and 1,000 comments so far.

It was well-received by Pinoys in the comments section, who found the series promising and praised the production team behind the trailer.

“Grabe naman ng location… Hindi talaga nagtitipid… bravo, ABS,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Great powerhouse cast, lahat magaling… the best [talaga] ang gawang [Kapamilya, dekalibre],” another Pinoy commented.

“Really goosebumps! This is the real content! Napakaganda ng [trailer] at intense! Gagaling ng acting ng bawat character! After ng ‘2 Good 2 Be True,’ I think masubaybayan ko ‘to, my 2nd Filipino [series] na mapanuod ko. Parang may pagka-socio political issues! Great production!” exclaimed a different user.

“Wow! This series is very promising!!!! Nice ensemble of calibre actors!!” another Filipino commented.

“Dirty Linen” will be topbilled by Janine, Zanjoe Marudo, Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin.

It will also star Joel Torre, Jennica Garcia, Angel Aquino, John Arcilla, Janice de Belen, Susan Africa, Andrea Del Rosario, Epy Quizon, JC Santos, Aubrey Miles, CJ Navato, Xyriel Manabat, Raven Rigor and Ana Abad Santos, among others.

The upcoming drama will additionally have the special participation of 80th Golden Globes nominee Dolly de Leon, alongside Ruby Ruiz, Liza Diño and Karl Medina.

The trailer shows a glimpse of Alexa’s quest for justice after the tragic death of her mother, Olivia Salvacion (Dolly), who was killed by the Fiero clan.

The series has the following tagline: “Stained by lies, washed by truth, handle with care.”

It will be directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay.

Onat directed the acclaimed series “Wildflower,” while Andoy directed “Love Thy Woman,” “The Good Son” and an episode of “The Broken Marriage Vow,” among others.