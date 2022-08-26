Look alike? Fans liken photos of Mark Lee, Yeri to DonBelle

The photos of SM Entertainment artists Kim Yeri and Mark Lee made buzz online as the Filipino Kpop community compared them with on-screen couple Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

A Twitter user posted a photo of NCT 127‘s Mark Lee and Red Velvet‘s Yeri during the ‘SMTOWN LIVE’ concert with the caption “Donbelle at Leni Kiko rally.”

Coincidentally, Mark and Yeri were wearing black and pink shirts, the same shirt colors worn by Donny and Belle during the 2022 electoral campaign of Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan.

The young loveteam actively campaigned for Robredo and Kiko, Donny’s uncle during the 2022 national elections campaign period.

oh diba hajwhahaha pic.twitter.com/zEHphs0fhW — vico blanco (@vicentejian) August 21, 2022

Some online users dubbed Mark and Yeri tandem as “DonBelle Seoul Branch.”

“Donbelle who? I only know yema [Yeri and Mark],” a Twitter user said in jest.

“Nawt donbelle,” an online user wrote.

“How to unsee,” a Twitter user said with sobbing emojis.

Another online user compared the photos of the Kpop idols with other photos of Donny and Belle during the campaign.

Lee is coming to Manila on September 4, Sunday, with the NCT127 members for the NEO CITY: THE LINK Tour. Meanwhile, Yeri recently released a song with Sam Kim titled “Nap Fairy.”

