Keep up, ‘Gloring’: Marina Summers pokes fun at Captivating Katkat’s photo with Mayor Joy Belmonte

Marina Summers and former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo collab when?

It seems that the “Drag Race Philippines” season one runner-up wants her own photo with a certain controversial political personality.

This was after Marina Summers reacted to “Drag Race Philippines” season two winner Captivating Katkat’s photo with Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

In an Instagram post on Monday, October 9, Katkat shared that she paid a courtesy visit to Belmonte.

She quipped, “Maraming salamat sa pag bisita sa aking opisina @mayorjoybelmonte. [A]nxiety!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Captivating Katkat (@captivatingkatkat)

Katkat impersonated the Quezon City Mayor during the popular Snatch Game challenge of “Drag Race Philippines.”

Snatch Game, a staple challenge in the “Drag Race” franchise, features the show’s contestants as they impersonate celebrities and personalities with the goal of showcasing their comedic and improvisational skills.

Katkat won the Snatch Game challenge of her season.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the office of Belmonte also shared photos of the meeting. The post said the Quezon City Mayor discussed with Katkat the city’s programs for the LGBTQIA+ community, including the Gender Fair Ordinance Right to Care card and its yearly celebration of Pride Month.

Boogsh! Maraming salamat, RuPaul’s Dragrace PH Season 2 Winner Captivating Katkat, para sa pagbisita sa Quezon City Hall! ✨️ Mainit na tinanggap ni Mayor Joy Belmonte si Captivating Katkat sa kanyang tanggapan ngayong umaga para sa isang courtesy call. pic.twitter.com/KItKdPb21Y — Mayor Joy Belmonte (@QCMayorJoy) October 9, 2023

During a “Drag Race Philippines” viewing party, Katkat said that she found Snatch Game the most difficult challenge she had to do in the show.

“Tsaka si Mayor Joy Belmonte, never ko siyang ginawa as in never ako nagpractice sa bahay, on the spot ko lang siya ginaya do’n sa araw na ‘yun,” she said.

‘Ako na bahala sa wheelchair’

This prompted Marina to repost Katkat’s photo with Belmonte on her X account.

“Madam Gloring keep up tayo ako bahala sa wheelchair,” she said.

Madam gloring keep up tayo ako na bahala sa wheelchair https://t.co/T6ip5hkxrS — Marina Summers (@marinaxsummers) October 9, 2023

Marina impersonated former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in the Snatch Game of “Drag Race Philippines.”

Marina did not win the challenge, but many Pinoys found the impersonation witty and brave, given the political nature of her performance.

In her Snatch Game performance, Marina wore Arroyo’s famous mole and hospital neck brace — which the former President is known to have sported during her hospital arrest for plunder charges.

Online Filipinos were entertained over Marina’s post, while others ribbed the drag queen, their comments suggesting that they think the sharp political nature of her Snatch Game performance may not go over well with the former Philippine President.

“Mamsh, wag naaaaa. Baka majail time,” one X user said.

Others were a bit more serious with their response to Marina’s post.

“Dati natatawa pa ko sa mga ganito. Ngayon… natatawa pa rin naman pero may halong kaba haha. Keep safe!!”, one followers replied.

Drag as an art form is making headlines in the Philippines after Pura Luka Vega was arrested by police in Manila City last week in connection to a criminal complaint filed by the Hijos Del Nazareno Central, a group representing devotees of the Black Nazarene in the Philippines.

The religious group accused Pura of violating Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code because of her performance of a remix of “Ama Namin” (Our Father) at a local bar.

RELATED: Penal code provisions: Is Pura Luka Vega’s drag performance a crime?

Pura was released on bail over the weekend. Her colleagues and supporters held a fundraising event for the embattled drag queen on Sunday, October 8 titled NKKLK: A Fundraising Show for Pura Luka Vega.” There, drag queens called for Pura’s acquittal, stating that drag is not a crime and “anyone should be able to express their art without fear of being criminalized for it.” —Chuck Smith

READ: After bail release, drag queens call for Pura Luka Vega acquittal at fundraiser