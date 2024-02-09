‘Back to defend Motherland’: Marina Summers slays in entrance look at ‘Drag Race: UK vs the World’ S2

Filipina drag queen Marina Summers served sultry look to represent the Philippines at the “RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World” Season 2.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Marina shared her entrance look for the “Drag Race” main stage. She wore a custom Lone Filipina Warrior/Katipunera inspired off-balanced/distressed Philippine terno in bronze sequins and gold chainmail by Jude Macasinag.

She was spotted playing with a bolo or a single-edged sword being used in the Philippines. In an Instagram live early Friday, Marina explained in jest that the bolo is a homage to the sword of Lapu-Lapu.

Marina dropped a feisty line during her entrance, garnering raves from her fellow drag artists and Filipino online users.

“It’s time to give these colonizers a chop,” Marina said, referring to her competitors in the reality show.

She is competing against drag artists from the United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, Holland, France and the United States.

Marina took to X (formerly Twitter) to quip about her entrance line.

“YUP I REALLY SAID THAT ON THE BBC,” she wrote with three laughing emojis. She also tagged BBC.

Choriza May described Marina’s entrance look as “polished from head to toe.”

The “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1 runner-up was acknowledged as a “powerhouse” and “one to watch out for.”

Marina, on the other hand, described herself as the “most famous loser of the Philippines.”

Meanwhile, for her “Drag Race” return, Marina said she is proud to represent the Philippines.

“I’m back to defend the MOTHERLAND!” Marina wrote.

“I’m beaming with pride as I sail the oceans representing the Philippine flag for my return to the Drag Race Main Stage,” she added.

“From the Pearl of The Orient Seas to the WORLD! Simulan na ang himagsikan! Time to put these colonizers on the chopping block!,” Marina ended her Facebook message.

In her post, Marina also credited the following members of team for her Katipunera look:

Creative & Fashion direction: @marinaxsummers

Photography: @alansegui @studiosegui

Assisted by: @jeyooo_ , @mileswency, @lyndonkyle_

Styling: @paulxsese #StyledByPaulSese

Engraved Bolo: @jobdacon

Entrance Shoes: @jojobragaisofficial

Hair: @hair.sex

Nails: @thesleekchique

Special thanks to my TEAM @paulxsese @ryujishiomitsu, @bausrufo, @thekrisnuevo, @thecampsummers

Marina made headlines last month after being announced as one of the queens of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World” Season 2.

She is the first queen from the Philippine franchise to join an international edition of “Drag Race.”