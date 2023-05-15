Gabbi Garcia congratulates ‘twin’ for winning Miss Universe Philippines 2023 crown

Kapuso star Gabbi Garcia congratulated her “twin” Michelle Dee for winning the coveted Miss Universe Philippines 2023 crown.

The “Mga Lihim ni Urduja” actress on Sunday, May 14 tweeted the 28-year-old Makati beauty who bested 37 candidates in the pageant attended by other Miss Universe heavyweights like titleholder R’Bonney Gabriel, former titleholder Zozibini Tunzi, and owner Anne Jakrajutatip.

The coronation night was held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena last Saturday.

Aside from becoming the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 titleholder, Michelle also many awards during the Preliminary Competition. These include the Miss Aqua Boracay, Miss Pond’s, and Miss Zion Philippines.

She likewise bagged the Best in Evening Gown Award, the same award she won last year when she finished as Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022, right behind the beauty queen she has succeeded — Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi.

Michelle is the second MUPH titleholder who won the Miss World Philippines title, next to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray. Miss former was a top 12 finalist during Miss World 2019, while Catriona was among the top 5 finalist during the Miss World 2016.

She is the daughter of former beauty queen Melanie Marquez, who was crowned Miss International in 1979.

Meanwhile, among those who congratulated Michelle on her pageant win was Gabbi, who took to Twitter to express her thoughts post-MUPH coronation night.

“Congratulations, twin!! @michellemde,” she exclaimed with a female fairy emoji.

“Happy for you!! (crown emoji) #MissUniversePhilippines2023 Congratulations to the Top 5 as well!! Everyone did a great job!! Grabe, walang tapon!! (heart-eyed emoji),” the actress added.

Congratulations, twin!! @michellemdee 🧚🏽‍♀️ happy for you!! 👑#MissUniversePhilippines2023 Congratulations to the Top 5 as well!! Everyone did a great job!! Grabe walang tapon!! 😍 — Gabbi Garcia ♡ (@gabbi) May 14, 2023

“Thank you, twin!!” Michelle responded the next day. Her tweet was accompanied by emojis of a white heart and women-with-bunny-ears.

Their interaction earned reactions from some Pinoys who also thought of the resemblance between the two. They find Michelle and Gabbi’s facial features similar.

“Nung coronation night ko lang na-realize na magkahawig sila,” a Twitter user exclaimed with loudly-crying face emojis.

“Oh yeah, hawig sila,” another online user tweeted.

“I thought ako lang nakapansin, medyo may resemblance kayo ni Gabbi! Hehe,” exclaimed a different Pinoy.

Gabbi and Michelle have long been pegged as lookalikes due to the physical resemblance of their facial features.

In 2018, GMA Entertainment compiled some of their photos in an article and called it their “#Twinning moments.”

Gabbi previously said that she is “open” to joining beauty pageants, sharing that she has always dreamed of becoming a beauty queen.

In 2021, Gabbi said that she wanted to allot “at least a year to prepare for it.”

“If I feel like it’s the right time, I’ll make time to train before I enter,” the Kapuso “Millennial It Girl” said before.