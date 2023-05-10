R’Bonney Gabriel arrives in Manila ahead of Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation

The reigning Miss Universe has landed in Manila, Philippines.

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel is now in the country, days before the coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines 2023.

Miss Universe organization posted photos of her arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Wednesday.

In the photos, R’Bonney can be seen with her parents Filipino-blooded Remigio Bonzon “R. Bon” Gabriel, American mother, Dana Walker.

Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart and Miss Universe talent director Esther Swan were also spotted in some of the photos.

R’Bonney was welcomed by the press and her fans at the NAIA. Some of them were captured holding photos taken when she was crowned as the 71st Miss Universe.

This is the first time she visited the country after winning the Miss Universe title, exciting many pageant fans.

“R’Bonney looking glamorous off a 24 hour journey. And Paula smiling makes me happy inside. And can R’bonneys parents be any cuter!!!?? and love an Esther sighting! Can’t wait to follow this trip!,” MUO CEO Amy Emmerich commented.

“Welcome home Queen,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Have fun in Philippines queen!” another commented.

The Miss USA beauty queen is expected to grace Miss Universe Philippines 2023 activities, as well as the coronation night slated May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Aside from R’bonney, MUO owner Anne Jakrajutatip and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi will attend the anticipated coronation night

The winner on Saturday will succeed Filipina-Italian beauty Celeste Cortesi.

