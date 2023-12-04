What to expect: Michelle Dee’s December 10 grand homecoming parade

Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee is having a grand homecoming parade and all of the Filipinos are invited to the “fiesta.”

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) Organization is inviting the public to welcome the Pinay who represented the country in the prestigious beauty pageant, where she won special awards and placed the country back in the Miss Universe semifinals.

Here are the things you need to know about the event:

Details

The homecoming parade will happen on Sunday, December 10 at the SM Mall of Asia Complex. It will begin on 4 p.m.

Route

Based on the map posted by the MUPH, Michelle will pass by the following areas:

South Parking Building

Ocean Drive across Entertainment Hall

North Parking Building

Pacific Drive

What to wear

Though there are no dress codes, the org said people can come in their “best Miss Universe looks.”

What to expect

MUPH said that it will have “special guests and fun activities” for the attendees, adding that “it’s going to be a fiesta.”

The org also invited attendees to prepare their “loudest cheers and banners.”

“Be ready to wave the Philippine flag high!” it said on its Facebook post.

The public may check the Facebook and Instagram accounts of the MUPH daily as it will unveil more details about the parade.

The org also included the hashtags “#Bayanihan” and “#deepatapos” in its post.

Bayanihan is the spirit of civic unity and cooperation among Pinoys.

Meanwhile, “#deepatapos” is a play on the phrase “di pa tapos,” which translates to “it is not yet over.” The “di” was replaced by Michelle’s last name.

Michelle was also treated to a warm welcome when she arrived in the Philippines on November 25 after the pageant ended.

She was away for a month to represent the country in the 72nd Miss Universe, which was won by Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

Anntonia Porsild of Thailand was named first runner-up, while Moraya Wilson of Australia placed as second runner-up.

Michelle finished her journey as a Top 10 finalist, once again placing the country back in the Miss Universe semifinals spot after losing the 12-year streak to Celeste Cortesi on Miss Universe 2022.

The Philippine bet also bagged a gold medal for her “Voice for Change” video, received the “Spirit of Carnival” award from a longtime pageant sponsor and won the Miss Universe app fan vote.

Michelle likewise won the “Best in National Costume” in the competition, where she donned an airplane-inspired ensemble that paid homage to her Philippine Air Force reservist role and showcased the country’s tourist sights.

The beauty queen was recently named as tourism ambassador of the Philippines by the Department of Tourism. She is also set to appear in the Kapuso action series “Black Rider” which stars Ruru Madrid.