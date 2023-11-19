‘You did so well’: Gabbi Garcia proud of ‘kambal’ Michelle Dee’s Miss Universe 2023 performance

Kapuso actress Gabbi Garcia congratulated her lookalike, fellow actress Michelle Dee, for the latter’s stellar performance at the concluded Miss Universe 2023 pageant.

In an Instagram story, Gabbi addressed her twin or “kambal,” saying she is proud of Michelle.

“Proud of you my kambal!! You did so well!!!” Gabbi wrote with crying, sparkles and white heart emojis.

“Grabe I was cheering for you on top of my lungs!!!!!!! @MichelleDee Filipinas!!!!!” she added with an emoji of the Philippine flag.

Gabbi has always been supportive of Michelle.

Several of their fans and online users have previously noticed that Gabbi and Michelle resemble each other, citing that their facial features are similar.

When Michelle won the Miss Universe Philippines title in May, Gabbi also took to social media to congratulate her twin.

READ: Gabbi Garcia congratulates ‘twin’ for winning Miss Universe Philippines 2023 crown

In 2018, GMA Entertainment upload an article with the photos of the two calling it their “#Twinning moments.”

Gabbi previously expressed that she is “open” to joining beauty pageants as it is her dream to become a beauty queen.

The “Unbreak My Heart” star, however, said that she wanted to have “at least a year to prepare for it.”

Meanwhile, Michelle brought back the Philippines to the semifinals in the 72nd edition of the Miss Universe by entering the Top 20 and Top 10. She failed to enter the pageant’s Top 5.

READ: Comeback is real: Michelle Dee cheered after bringing Philippines back to Miss Universe semi-finals | How Pinoys reacted after Michelle Dee ended Miss Universe 2023 journey without crown

Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios was crowned Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador.

READ: ‘Well deserved’: MJ Lastimosa, Pinoys celebrate Nicaragua’s Miss Universe 2023 win