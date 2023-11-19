‘Well deserved’: MJ Lastimosa, Pinoys celebrate Nicaragua’s Miss Universe 2023 win

“Well deserved.”

This was how Miss Universe Philippines 2014 semifinalist MJ Lastimosa described the victory of Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios at this year’s edition of Miss Universe.

Palacios, a crowd-favorite since the Miss Universe preliminary Competition, was crowned the 72nd Miss Universe in El Salvador on Sunday (Philippine time).

MJ took to Twitter to praise the winning candidate, citing that it is the first crown won by Nicaragua.

“The new Miss Universe is——- Nicaragua!!!!!! Wahhhhhh first crown for her country! Well deserved!!!!!!” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The former Philippine bet, known to make commentaries during pageants, also noticed how Palacios’ fellow Miss Universe candidates celebrated her win.

“The way all the girls were jumping for joy around her, celebrating her win. Y’all just know she [has] a good heart! Our new Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios,” MJ posted on X with crown and sparkles emojis.

Filipino fans were also delighted by Palacios’ feat.

They said they saw it coming.

“So happy for Niss Nicaragua! deserving,” an X user said.

“DESERVE SO MUCH MISS UNIVERSE 2023,” another said.

A Filipino X user added: “Congrats! I knew its Nicaragua from the start.”

The Nicaragua bet also topped the Philippine trends list on X as the prestigious beauty pageant held its preliminary competition on Thursday (Philippine time).

Her performances were praised by Filipinos. Her black bird national costume also caught the attention of pageant fans.

Palacios has previously joined other beauty pageants. She placed in the Top 10 of the Miss Teen Universe 2017 and in the Top 40 of the Miss World 2021.

Meanwhile, Philippine bet Michelle Dee ended her Miss Universe journey by placing at the Top 10. She brought back the country to the semi-finals after losing placement last year.

