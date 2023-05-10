Celeste Cortesi has this advice for Miss Universe Philippines 2023 candidates

Reigning Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi said she totally feels and understands the situation of current pageant candidates.

In view of these she gave one piece of advice for those who want to succeed her and become the next Miss Universe Philippines 2023.

“I know there is a lot of pressure, a lot of expectations. My only advice is to really be yourself, to know your purpose. Always stick to your values, your principles and to really be aware,” the Filipina-Italian beauty said.

“I think that’s really important because there’s always a tendency for a candidate or a winner to kind of lose yourself in the process of wanting to have a title or a crown. But as long as you will stick on your principles and your values and you’re guided by your purpose, you will be the kind of empowered and inspirational woman. So that’s really my advice,” she concluded.

Celeste gave this advice during the Preliminary Competition of this year’s Miss Universe Philippines.

A total of 38 Filipina beauties are vying to become Celeste’s successor and be given a chance to represent the Philippines in the 72nd edition of the prestigious pageant.

Two batchmates of Celeste, Makati representative Michelle Dee and Bohol contender Pauline Amelinckx are among this year’s candidates. Michelle was previously hailed first runner-up in last year’s Miss Universe Philippines, while Pauline was named Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Charity.

The coronation night will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, May 13.

It will be graced by Miss Universe Org owner Anne Jakrajutatip, reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzu, among other celebrities.

Meanwhile, Celeste, the Philippines’ contender for Miss Universe 2022 failed to advance to the semifinals of the 71st Miss Universe coronation night in January this year.

This ended the Philippines’ 12-year streak of entering the semifinals of the most prestigious pageant in the world.

R’Bonney, a Filipino-American, representing the United States of America won the coveted Miss Universe crown.

