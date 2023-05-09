‘We’re all sisters here’: Michelle Dee addresses fans throwing shade at her, Pauline Amelinckx

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 candidate Michelle Dee reacted to online users who are throwing shade at her and fellow candidate, Pauline Amelinckx.

In an Instagram video of pageant-centered page, For the Philippines, Michelle addressed a question that reads:

“For Makati, what can you say to the people who are throwing shade between you and Miss Bohol?”

Michelle, who won Miss World Philippines in 2019 and finished as 1st runner-up in Miss Universe Philippines 2022, is representing Makati City in this year’s Miss Universe Philippines.

Pauline, who was named Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Charity, on the other hand, is representing Bohol.

The Makati bet addressed the question on Instagram and explained that she does not read negative comments online.

Michelle also defended her friendship with Pauline, citing that they are “sisters” and “really good friends.”

“Well, first of all, tip number one is I personally don’t even look at bashing or negative comments. I think it doesn’t help any of our mental games,” the Makati representative said.

“But, we’re all technically sisters here. We’ve spent months together. In the case of me and Pauline, we’ve spent the whole year together. So, we’re basically really, really good friends,” Michelle said.

“So if there’s anything, I just really hope that people understand that and be more conscious about what they say especially online,” the beauty queen said.

She called on her fans to “spread the love,” “make love and not war.”

For the Philippines echoed Michelle’s message to pageant fans and called on them to let the Miss Universe Philippines candidates be.

“Oh pak! Ayan spread love not war daw sabi @michelledee. Tigilan n’yo na kasi pagpipilit na hindi sila okay ni @paulineamelinckx. They’re sisters and friends kaya stop n’yo na yan. Love love love!” the pageant enthusiast page wrote.

Michelle and Pauline are among the 38 Miss Universe Philippines 2023 hopefuls, vying to become the successor of Celeste Cortesi.

Michelle invited fans to purchase tickets to the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 13.

Several Miss Universe personalities are visiting the country to grace the coronation night.

These include Miss Universe Org owner Anne Jakrajutatip, reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzu, among other celebrities.

