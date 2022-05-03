‘I came back’: Pauline Amelinckx grateful for 2nd try at Miss Universe PH 2022

“I came back so much stronger — body, mind and spirit.”

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Charity Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx shared that she is grateful for joining the national beauty pageant despite failing to secure the crown for the second time.

The Boholana beauty took to Instagram to express how much thankful she was for being able to be given another chance to join and have a platform “to reach as many people as possible.”

“My life-changing decision was joining Miss Universe Philippines, again,” she wrote on Monday with a heart and sparkling emojis.

“I gave it my best. A lot of people now tell me: ‘You have won the hearts of the Filipino.’ And you know what, that’s one of the goals this journey was for,” Pauline said.

“To use this amazing platform with @themissuniverseph to reach as many people as possible. My heart is happy and I am immensely grateful for all I have achieved, all the people who have been with me on this journey, and also for the people I was able to meet along the way,” she added.

Pauline also congratulated the winner of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 crown, Celeste Cortesi of Pasay.

“Congratulations again to @celeste_cortesi (sparkling emoji). You were amazing and I’m sure you will be even more amazing when you represent us all for MU (Miss Universe). Much love, Paupau,” the 25-year-old said.

In another Instagram post, Pauline said that she “will always bring Bohol” with her wherever she goes.

“Allow me to also give gratitude to every single Boholano and Boholana who has supported me in this journey. I have proudly worn the sash of Bohol over my heart,” she added, thanking the provincial government of Bohol, as well as Fr. Buon Pastore and Tagbilaran Bishop Abet Uy.

Pauline previously joined the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 where she finished third runner-up while Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo won the crown.