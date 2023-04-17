‘Helloooo, Manila’: Miss Universe Org owner Anne Jakrajutatip ‘excited’ to greet Pinoys

Miss Universe Organization owner Anne Jakrajutatip can’t wait to greet Filipinos with her signature “Hello.”

The first woman owner of the prestigious global beauty pageant said this in an exchange with pageant blogger @jazzbeauties_ph, which commented on one of her Instagram posts.

Anne on Saturday shared a picture of herself with the following caption:

“The Next Universe destination is ‘Helloooo, Manila!’ #philippines (Phililline flag emoji) I love you (red heart emoji) See you soon (kissing face emoji).”

Many Filipinos welcomed the prospect, with pageant account @jazzbeauties_ph commenting:

“I can already imagine your voice [on] the Mall of Asia stage, hollering, ‘Halouuuu, Miss Universe! Halouuuu, Felepennnns! Mabuhayyyy! (laughing-with-tears emoji)”

Anne saw the comment and responded:

“I’m so ready to do my signature ‘Helloooo!!!!” she wrote with a red heart emoji.

Anne also shared the exchange in a separate post.

“Do you want to do this?” she wrote on Sunday with a partying face emoji, sharing a screengrab of the exchange.

“I won’t say ‘Hellooo, universeeeeee!!!!’ myself alone! (kissing face emoji) I’m so ready, but you need to do it with me! (Philippine flag emoji) Ready? #philippines (red heart emoji) I love you and I’m excited to see everyone soon! (heart-eyed and partying face emoji),” the Miss Universe owner added.

The pageant blogger also reposted it with the following caption:

“I wasn’t expecting MUO [Miss Universe Organization] owner Khun Anne to repost this bit of our exchange on a post she made on her personal IG page!” Instagram user @jazzbeauties_ph wrote.

“But she’ll do what it takes to get back the lost trust and respect from the Filipinos who felt very slighted by MUph rep @celeste_cortesi’s exclusion [from] the semi-finals of the 2022 Miss Universe!” the account added, referring to Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi.

“A move in the right direction for Kuhn Anne and most of the Pinoys (due to their forgiving nature) will be all for it for her funny yet iconic holler!” the blogger continued.

When Anne was introduced as the new MUO owner in the 71st edition of Miss Universe in New Orleans, she greeted the audience with a long and spirited “Hello.”

Her spirited greeting has since been known as her signature opening spiel, where she greets the audience with a lively “Hello” whenever she takes the stage.

The coronation for the next Miss Universe Philippines is on May 13 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Shamcey Supsup-Lee, national director of Miss Universe Philippines, said that reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel will grace the coronation night.

The American beauty will be joined by Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, the longest-reigning titleholder in the pageant’s history.