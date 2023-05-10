How Miss Universe Org owner Anne Jakrajutatip finds Filipino beauty

Miss Universe Organization owner Anne Jakrajutatip only has praises for Filipino beauty.

The first woman owner of the global beauty pageant appeared as a special guest on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” on May 9, Tuesday, where she talked about various topics that ranged from eligibility rules to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Anne was also asked by the “King of Talk” about her opinion on Filipino beauty.

“Oh, you are beyond the standard, actually. You are world standard because you groom people… you have four Miss Universe, yeah?” she answered, referring to the Philippines.

“It means that you really look after the academy for women, for feminism power,” the MUO owner added.

“You look after and you pay attention on the beauty pageants so much, Miss Universe Philippines [has] become so famous not just in your country, but around the world — just keep watching you,” Anne continued.

“Yeah, because you represent women. Not just in your own country, but the standard — just so high, you represent Asia also,” she further said.

The country has produced four Miss Universe titleholders in the pageant’s 71-year history — Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

The Philippines is among the countries which have the most number of Miss Universe winners. It is fourth to the United States with nine titleholders, Venezuela with seven titleholders and Puerto Rico with five titleholders.

Meanwhile, a clip of Anne’s guesting on the talk show was reposted by a pageant-centered account on Instagram.

“LOVE TALAGA TAYO NI MADAM, @annejkn.official,” The Qrown Philippines said on May 9, Tuesday, tagging the account of Anne.

“Manalig, mga accla [bakla]!” it added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Qrown Philippines (@theqrownph)

In the guesting, Anne was also asked about her own thoughts about the concept of beauty.

“Strength, power, resilience, and endurance,” she answered.

The JKN Global Group executive added that she finds “strength” as the most important concept.

“Be able to be yourself. Never give up. Everything is possible when you believe in yourself,” Anne said.

The MUO owner is in the Philippines for the grand coronation of Miss Universe Philippines 2023 to be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on May 13, Saturday.

A total of 38 candidates are vying for the crown.

The titleholder will represent the country in the upcoming 72nd Miss Universe in El Salvador, a country in Central America.

