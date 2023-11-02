R’Bonney Gabriel bares Catriona Gray is her Miss Universe ‘inspo’

“Respect is given where respect is due!”

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel shared that Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray was her “inspiration” when she trained for the most prestigious beauty pageant in the world.

The Filipina-American beauty queen shared some outtakes of their photoshoot for Vogue Philippines‘ October 2023 issue which featured other Philippine pageant titleholders on its cover.

Apart from Catriona, the fashion magazine also featured Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, her mom Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez and Miss World 2013 Megan Young.

R’Bonney, whose father is a Filipino, was also included in the feature.

The current Miss Universe titleholder expressed her admiration for her fellow half-Pinay on Instagram.

“Respect is given where respect is due!” R’Bonney said, referring to the Filipino-Australian beauty.

“When I was training for Miss Universe, @catriona_gray was [an] inspiration for me and a great example of a talented, well-rounded woman,” she added.

“This year, we shot for @voguephilippines together in Manila, and it was incredible to work alongside her and such a great team,” R’Bonney continued with a folded hands emoji.

Catriona saw the post and expressed her reaction in the comments section.

“Aw (pleading eyes emoji) thanks, Queen @rbonneynola!! So proud of your journey… just getting started! Can’t wait to see what you conquer next!!” the Miss Universe 2018 winner wrote with emojis of clapping hands and a heart.

R’Bonney entered the pageant scene in 2020 after someone in the industry encouraged her to compete.

She was initially hesitant to join but added that watching other Miss Universe beauty queens “like Catriona Gray” inspired her.

“I wasn’t sure about it, but then I researched Miss Universe beauty queens like Catriona Gray,” R’Bonney told BYRDIE last January.

“She’s from the Philippines, and I loved how she spoke,” the American beauty added.

Catriona competed in the global beauty pageant in 2018, two years before R’Bonney dipped her toes in the pageant scene.

BYRDIE said that watching Catriona inspired R’Bonney to embark on a similar path.

“I would get so shy doing interviews, even mock interviews, but I just kept practicing because I wanted to be able to communicate who I am. I love how people like Les Brown move me with their words. One of my missions is to motivate people similarly,” R’Bonney said before.

Catriona is known for her impactful winning answers at the Question and Answer portions of Miss Universe 2018.

