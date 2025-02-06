‘Iba ka!’: Catriona Gray praises TJ Monterde after getting emotional during concert

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who garnered attention for becoming emotional during singer-songwriter TJ Monterde’s concert, praised the artist for “achieving” his dreams.

The beauty queen on Wednesday, February 5, posted a photo and a clip taken from TJ’s sold-out three-night concert titled “Sarili Nating Mundo” along with a message for her fellow artist. Both are managed by the talent agency Cornerstone Entertainment.

“Such incredible heart, touching storytelling and moving visuals,” Catriona wrote on Instagram with a face-holding-back-tears emoji.

“@tjmusicmonterde, iba ka! So encouraged seeing you achieving your dreams and always giving honor to God,” she added, tagging TJ’s account.

“Thank you for being an example of the greatness that happens when you stay true to yourself and trust in God’s perfect timing… puhon,” Catriona continued with a face-holding-back-tears emoji.

“May God bless you even more! Congrats also to @cornerstone concerts and direk @johnprats,” she added, tagging her and TJ’s agency, as well as John Prats who acted as events director.

The beauty queen ended her post with clapping emojis.

TJ acknowledged her post by leaving a comment.

“Thank you, Cat. Grabe,” he wrote with emojis of a heart hands and a red heart.

Others brought up the beauty queen’s viral emotional reaction when TJ performed “Hanggang Dito Na Lang.”

“Grabe ‘yung mga take away ng mga tao sa iyak mo. Kasalanan ‘to ni @tjmusicmonterde. Grabe magpaiyak, hahaha,” an Instagram user wrote with laughing-with-tears emojis.

“We saw your vulnerable side and that’s okay. You’re more relatable that way,” another online user commented.

“Thank you for showing your vulnerable and most human side. You are more than just a queen, you are also relatable. And that makes you truly a queen we look up to,” a different Instagram user with emojis of raised hands, red heart, and a heart-eyed face.

Catriona previously gained attention after videos of her crying during TJ’s concert circulated on social media.

Many Filipinos speculated that she was thinking of actor-singer Sam Milby, with whom she was previously engaged.

Apart from the beauty queen, other concertgoers were also spotted becoming emotional during the concert.

During the concert, TJ received two major recognitions from Billboard Philippines for his hit song “Palagi,” a duet version with his wife, KZ Tandingan.

The song was honored as the No. 1 song in the Philippines for 2024, topping both the Philippines Hot 100 and Philippines Top Songs charts.