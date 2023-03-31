Rundown: Holy Week schedule of museums in Metro Manila

Some popular museums around Metro Manila will be temporarily closed during the entire Holy Week.

Here’s a rundown of the schedule of the following museums starting on Holy Monday, April 3:

National Museum

The National Museum of the Philippines posted its Holy Week schedule for its central and regional institutions.

The National Museum Complex in Manila will be closed from April 6 to 9, in observance of Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Black Saturday and Easter Sunday.

It covers the following museums:

National Museum of Natural History

National Museum of Fine Arts

National Museum of Anthropology

National Planetarium

Regional counterparts will also be closed during the same period except for the National Museum in Romblon.

All the museums will also be closed on Monday, April 10 for “regularly scheduled weekly maintenance.”

April 10 is also the annual celebration of the Day of Valor or Araw ng Kagitingan.

Regular operations will resume on April 11.

Intramuros Museums

The Intramuros Administration on Instagram posted the Holy Week schedule for the following tourist sites:

Fort Santiago – open from April 6 to 10

Casa Manila – closed until April 9

Baluarte de San Diego – closed until April 9

Museo de Intramuros – closed until April 9

Museo Pambata

Museo Pambata, an interactive museum dedicated to children in Manila, will be temporarily closed from April 5 to 10 “to observe the solemnity of the season.”

Doors will open to visitors again on Tuesday, April 11.

The Metropolitan Museum of Manila or MET Manila

The MET will be on break for the entire Holy Week until the Day of Valor.

Regular operations will resume on Tuesday, April 11.

The MET is now located at the MK Tan Center in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Ayala Museum

Ayala Museum and the Filipinas Heritage Library in Makati City will also have a long break for the entire Holy Week, including the Day of Valor.

It will open its doors to guests again on Wednesday, April 12.

