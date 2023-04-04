‘Respect’: Tips on how to become a more responsible traveler this Holy Week 2023

Respect for the local communities and support for their products are encouraged by tourism authorities in the Cordillera region.

The Cordillera region comprises the following provinces:

Abra

Apayao

Benguet

Ifugao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Popular tourist destinations are found in Baguio City, Sagada, La Trinidad and Banaue.

The Department of Tourism-Cordillera Administrative Region Office (DOT-CAR) issued tips to travelers who wish to visit these Northern provinces during the long weekend.

They are uploaded on the government agency’s Facebook account.

“Here are some tips and reminders on how to become a more responsible traveler starting with respecting local communities,” the post reads.

Respect the local community. Connect with the locals. Be nice. Not everyone is trying to rip you off. Stay, eat and buy local products. Choose organized tours well. Give back to the local community by volunteering in non-profit organizations in the area. Engage in ethical photography. Choose to explore lesser-known places in a province. Travel off-season. Practice slow travel.

Baguio Chronicle, a provincial publication, also reported about the Sagada municipal government’s reminders to guests who will be traveling there this Holy Week.

Called the “Ten Commandments,” Sagada reminded inbound tourists about its online registration platform for entry.

They also have to pay an environment fee worth P100 per person at the tourism information office before exploring some of the province’s tourist spots.

Sagada’s registration platform can be accessed here Umali Kayo Tourist Registration Sagada – Umali Kayo.

It also reminded future guests about cleanliness in the surroundings, respecting rituals and other basic tourism etiquettes.

Sagada’s commandments for thee pic.twitter.com/W1084unSG1 — The Baguio Chronicle (@baguiochronicle) April 4, 2023

For the end of Lent, the following days are declared holidays:

April 6 (Maundy Thursday) – regular holiday

April 7 (Good Friday) – regular holiday

April 8 (Black Saturday) – special non-working holiday

Easter Sunday and the Day of Valor both land on April 9.

The government moved the observance of the latter to Monday, April 10, thus declaring it as a non-working holiday.

