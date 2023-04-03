Rundown: Mall hours in Metro Manila this Holy Week 2023

By
Catalina Ricci S. Madarang
-
April 3, 2023 - 6:44 PM
197
Shoppers in a mall
Shoppers at a mall in Metro Manila. (The STAR/Michael Varcas/FIle photo)

Shopping centers in Metro Manila have released their adjusted operating hours in observance of Holy Week from April 3 to 9.

The following are the declared holidays this week:

  • Maundy Thursday and Good Friday – April 6 and 7 are regular holidays.
  • Black Saturday – April 8 is a special non-working holiday.

April 9 marks both Easter Sunday and the Day of Valor or Araw ng Kagitingan. The national government moved the celebration of the latter to Monday, April 10, thus declaring it a non-working holiday.

SM Supermalls  

SM Supermalls released a comprehensive Holy Week schedule of its shopping centers across the country.

Based on the following matrix, shoppers can still visit their malls under regular operating hours from April 3 to 5.

Holy Week schedule of SM Malls 2023 from SM Supermalls

Robinsons Malls

Customers of Robinsons Malls can also still meet their shopping needs from April 3 to 5.

Regular mall hours will also resume on the weekend of April 8 and 9.

The following are the adjusted hours of Robinsons Malls on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

Holy Week schedule of Robinsons Malls 2023 via Robinsons Malls

Ayala Malls

Ayala Malls and other Ayala-owned commercial districts will also be taking breaks in observance of Holy Week.

These include long-time hangout stops at Fairview Terraces, Glorietta, Greenbelt, Market! Market!, Trinoma, Shops at Serendra and the U.P. Town Center.

MALLMALL HOURS
Alabang Town CenterApril 6 and 7: closed
April 8 and 9: regular mall hours
Ayala Malls CircuitApril 6 and 7: closed
April 8 and 9: regular mall hours
Ayala Malls CloverleafApril 6 and 7: closed
April 8 and 9: regular mall hours
Ayala Malls FelizApril 6 and 7: closed
April 8 and 9: regular mall hours
Ayala Malls Manila BayApril 6 and 7: closed
April 8 and 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Ayala Malls MarikinaApril 6 and 7: closed
April 8 and 9: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (regular mall hours)
Ayala Malls Vertis NorthApril 6 and 7: closed
April 8 and 9: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Fairview TerracesApril 6 and 7: closed
April 8 to 10: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
GloriettaApril 6 and 7: closed
April 8 and 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
GreenbeltApril 6 and 7: closed
April 8 and 9: 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM
Market! Market!April 6 and 7: closed
April 8 and 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
One AyalaRetail/Merchants
April 6 and 7: closed
April 8 onwards: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.Bus Terminal
April 6 to 10: 24 hours but with limited tripsPUV Terminal
April 6 to 10: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. but with limited trips
Shops at SerendraApril 3 to 6: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (regular mall hours)
April 7: closed
April 8 to 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
TriNomaApril 6, 7 – CLOSED
April 8, 9 – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
U.P. Town CenterApril 6: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
April 7: closed
April 8 to 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

 

The schedule of other Ayala malls can be viewed here: Ayala Malls Holy Week Mall Hours.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls include upscale shopping centers at Eastwood in Quezon City and the Uptown area in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Here are the adjusted operating hours of Megaworld’s malls in Metro Manila:

Eastwood City

  • April 6 (Maundy Thursday): Closed
  • April 7 (Good Friday): Closed
  • April 8 (Black Saturday): 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • April 9 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Uptown Bonifacio

  • April 2 to 4: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • April 5 (Holy Wednesday): 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • April 6 (Maundy Thursday): Closed
  • April 7 (Good Friday): Closed
  • April 8 (Black Saturday): 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • April 9 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mckinley Hill

  • April 2 (Palm Sunday): 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • April 3 to 5: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • April 6 (Maundy Thursday): Closed
  • April 7 (Good Friday): Closed
  • April 8 (Black Saturday): 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • April 9 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Newport Mall

  • April 3 to 6: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • April 7 (Good Friday): Closed
  • April 8 (Black Saturday): 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • April 9 (Easter Sunday): 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Forbes Town

  • April 6 (Maundy Thursday): Closed
  • April 7 (Good Friday): Closed
  • April 8 (Black Saturday): 12 noon to 9 p.m.
  • April 9 (Easter Sunday): 10 am to 9 pm

Paseo Center

  • April 3 to 5: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • April 6 – Maundy Thursday – Closed
  • April 7 – Good Friday – Closed
  • April 8 – Black Saturday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • April 9 – Easter Sunday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

San Lorenzo Place Mall

  • April 3 to 5: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • April 6 (Maundy Thursday): Closed
  • April 7 (Good Friday): Closed
  • April 8 (Black Saturday): 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • April 9 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The rest of the adjusted hours for other Megaworld Lifestyle Malls in the country are viewable here: Lifestyle News and Articles | Megaworld Lifestyle Malls (megaworld-lifestylemalls.com).

Araneta City

Gateway Mall, Ali Mall and Farmer’s Plaza make up the shopping centers in Araneta City in Quezon City.

Here’s schedule of their operating hours for Holy Week:

Araneta City schedule for Holy Week 2023 via Araneta City

Other malls 

Other popular shopping establishments in different parts of Manila have also adjusted their operating hours in observance of the end of Lenten season.

These are their schedules:

Festival Mall in Alabang, Muntinlupa City

Powerplant Mall in Rockwell, Makati City

Estancia Mall in Capitol Commons, Pasig City

Fisher Mall in Quezon City 

 

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR