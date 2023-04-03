Rundown: Mall hours in Metro Manila this Holy Week 2023

Shopping centers in Metro Manila have released their adjusted operating hours in observance of Holy Week from April 3 to 9.

The following are the declared holidays this week:

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday – April 6 and 7 are regular holidays.

Black Saturday – April 8 is a special non-working holiday.

April 9 marks both Easter Sunday and the Day of Valor or Araw ng Kagitingan. The national government moved the celebration of the latter to Monday, April 10, thus declaring it a non-working holiday.

SM Supermalls

SM Supermalls released a comprehensive Holy Week schedule of its shopping centers across the country.

Based on the following matrix, shoppers can still visit their malls under regular operating hours from April 3 to 5.

Robinsons Malls

Customers of Robinsons Malls can also still meet their shopping needs from April 3 to 5.

Regular mall hours will also resume on the weekend of April 8 and 9.

The following are the adjusted hours of Robinsons Malls on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

Ayala Malls

Ayala Malls and other Ayala-owned commercial districts will also be taking breaks in observance of Holy Week.

These include long-time hangout stops at Fairview Terraces, Glorietta, Greenbelt, Market! Market!, Trinoma, Shops at Serendra and the U.P. Town Center.

MALL MALL HOURS Alabang Town Center April 6 and 7: closed

April 8 and 9: regular mall hours Ayala Malls Circuit April 6 and 7: closed

April 8 and 9: regular mall hours Ayala Malls Cloverleaf April 6 and 7: closed

April 8 and 9: regular mall hours Ayala Malls Feliz April 6 and 7: closed

April 8 and 9: regular mall hours Ayala Malls Manila Bay April 6 and 7: closed

April 8 and 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Ayala Malls Marikina April 6 and 7: closed

April 8 and 9: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (regular mall hours) Ayala Malls Vertis North April 6 and 7: closed

April 8 and 9: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fairview Terraces April 6 and 7: closed

April 8 to 10: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Glorietta April 6 and 7: closed

April 8 and 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Greenbelt April 6 and 7: closed

April 8 and 9: 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM Market! Market! April 6 and 7: closed

April 8 and 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. One Ayala Retail/Merchants

April 6 and 7: closed

April 8 onwards: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.Bus Terminal

April 6 to 10: 24 hours but with limited tripsPUV Terminal

April 6 to 10: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. but with limited trips Shops at Serendra April 3 to 6: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (regular mall hours)

April 7: closed

April 8 to 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. TriNoma April 6, 7 – CLOSED

April 8, 9 – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. U.P. Town Center April 6: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

April 7: closed

April 8 to 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The schedule of other Ayala malls can be viewed here: Ayala Malls Holy Week Mall Hours.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls include upscale shopping centers at Eastwood in Quezon City and the Uptown area in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Here are the adjusted operating hours of Megaworld’s malls in Metro Manila:

Eastwood City

April 6 (Maundy Thursday): Closed

April 7 (Good Friday): Closed

April 8 (Black Saturday): 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

April 9 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Uptown Bonifacio

April 2 to 4: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

April 5 (Holy Wednesday): 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

April 6 (Maundy Thursday): Closed

April 7 (Good Friday): Closed

April 8 (Black Saturday): 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

April 9 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mckinley Hill

April 2 (Palm Sunday): 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

April 3 to 5: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

April 6 (Maundy Thursday): Closed

April 7 (Good Friday): Closed

April 8 (Black Saturday): 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

April 9 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Newport Mall

April 3 to 6: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

April 7 (Good Friday): Closed

April 8 (Black Saturday): 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

April 9 (Easter Sunday): 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Forbes Town

April 6 (Maundy Thursday): Closed

April 7 (Good Friday): Closed

April 8 (Black Saturday): 12 noon to 9 p.m.

April 9 (Easter Sunday): 10 am to 9 pm

Paseo Center

April 3 to 5: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 6 – Maundy Thursday – Closed

April 7 – Good Friday – Closed

April 8 – Black Saturday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 9 – Easter Sunday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

San Lorenzo Place Mall

April 3 to 5: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 6 (Maundy Thursday): Closed

April 7 (Good Friday): Closed

April 8 (Black Saturday): 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 9 (Easter Sunday): 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The rest of the adjusted hours for other Megaworld Lifestyle Malls in the country are viewable here: Lifestyle News and Articles | Megaworld Lifestyle Malls (megaworld-lifestylemalls.com).

Araneta City

Gateway Mall, Ali Mall and Farmer’s Plaza make up the shopping centers in Araneta City in Quezon City.

Here’s schedule of their operating hours for Holy Week:

Other malls

Other popular shopping establishments in different parts of Manila have also adjusted their operating hours in observance of the end of Lenten season.

These are their schedules:

Festival Mall in Alabang, Muntinlupa City

Powerplant Mall in Rockwell, Makati City

Estancia Mall in Capitol Commons, Pasig City

Fisher Mall in Quezon City