Holy Week pay rules 2023: What you need to know if you will report for duty

Work is usually off-limits during the last days of the Holy Week, but what if you need to report for duty?

The predominantly Catholic Pinoys are known to take their time off during Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Black Saturday, and Easter Sunday to observe the last days of the Lenten Season.

This year, they will also experience a long weekend since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr moved the commemoration of the Araw ng Kagitingan or Day of Valor — a regular holiday — to April 10, Monday, from April 9, Sunday.

Despite this, however, not all are privileged or fortunate enough to go on leave or have breaks.

Some are still obliged to render working hours on the Holy Days and the Day of Valor. Others also have shifts on weekends.

For the upcoming holidays, how will your wage be computed?

Here are the guidelines listed by the Department of Labor and Employment in an advisory:

Regular Holidays — Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Day of Valor

Dates: April 6 (Thursday), April 7 (Friday), April 10 (Monday)

Worker to be paid a total of 200% of his/her wage for the first eight hours — Basic Wage x 200%

In excess of eight hours, worker gets an additional 30% of the hourly rate on the said day — Hourly Rate of Basic Wage x 200% x 130% x Number of Hours Worked

If worker reports while on his/her rest day, the worker will get an additional 30% of the basic wage of 200% — Basic Wage x 200% x 130%

If worker reports while on his/her rest day and exceeds eight hours, he/she will get an additional 30% of the hourly rate on the said day — Hourly Rate of Basic Wage x 200% x 130% x 130% x Number of Hours Worked

If worker does not report for duty, he/she will get 100% of his/her wage, provided that they worked or is on leave of absence with pay on Wednesday — Basic Wage x 100%

If worker does not report for duty on Wednesday since it is his/her rest day or if it is a non-working day in the establishment, worker is entitled to holiday pay if he/she worked or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the non-working day or rest day — Basic Wage x 100%

Special Non-Working Day — Black Saturday

Date: April 8

Worker gets an additional 30% of his/her basic wage on first eight hours of work — Basic Wage x 130%

In excess of eight hours, worker gets an additional 30% of the hourly rate on the said day — Hourly Rate of Basic Wage x 130% x 130% x Number of Hours Worked

If worker reports while on his/her rest day, worker gets an additional 50% of his/her basic wage on the first eight hours of work — Basic Wage x 150%

If worker reports while on his/her rest day and exceeds eight hours, he/she will get an additional 30% of the hourly rate on the said day — Hourly Rate of Basic Wage x 150% x 130% x Number of Hours Worked

If worker does not report, the “No Work, No Pay” policy shall apply, unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or Collective Bargaining Agreement granting payment on the special day

Ordinary Working Day — Sunday

Date: April 9

Worker gets 100% of his/her wage for the day for the first eight hours — Basic Wage x 100%

In excess of eight hours, worker gets an additional 25% of the hourly rate on the said day — Hourly Rate of Basic Wage x 125%

RELATED: Rundown: Mall hours in Metro Manila this Holy Week 2023 | Rundown: Holy Week schedule of museums in Metro Manila | ‘Respect’: Tips on how to become a more responsible traveler this Holy Week 2023