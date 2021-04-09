On Day of Valor, you can stream these Filipino historical movies

A commercial film outfit encouraged Filipinos to commemorate the Day of Valor this year by streaming historical movies showing Filipinos’ bravery in the pursuit of attaining freedom.

TBA Studios invited the public to watch two of its most popular movies, “Heneral Luna” and “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral,” through their official YouTube channel and on Netflix.

“Maligayang Araw ng Kagitingan! Gawing espesyal ang pagsasama-sama ngayong holiday at mag-marathon na ng #BayaniUniverse movies handog sa inyo ng TBA Studios!” it said on Facebook on Friday.

Apart from that, the film outfit also encouraged Filipinos to watch “Bonifacio: Ang Unang Pangulo” by sharing a social media card featuring it and some of its reviews.

“Heneral Luna” is a historical action biopic that follows the story of General Antonio Luna, commander of the Philippine Revolutionary Army, who battled with both Spanish and American forces before his death.

The biopic received critical acclaim from movie critics and was selected as the Philippine entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 88th Academy Awards.

Its sequel, “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral,” is a historical drama that focuses on General Gregorio del Pilar, one of the youngest generals in the Philippine-American War who fought in the historic Battle of Tirad Pass.

“Bonifacio: Ang Unang Pangulo,” meanwhile, tells the story of the life of Philippine revolutionary leader Andres Bonifacio and his campaign against the oppressive Spanish rule.

The Day of Valor, also known as Bataan Day or “Araw ng Kagitingan,” commemorates the Filipino and American soldiers who stood up against the Japanese forces during World War II on April 9, 1942.

They were forced to endure the infamous 140-kilometer march, known as the “Bataan Death March,” wherein lots of them died of starvation, heat prostration, untreated wounds, and execution-style murder the hands of the Japanese.

The day, while a victory for the opposing forces, is a key event in the war since it allowed the allies time to prepare for later battles which eventually stopped the invasion of the Japanese in the Pacific.