Mix of new and familiar: Here’s what you can eat at Cinema ’76 Cafe

Cinephiles and foodies no longer need to fret because the iconic Cinema ’76 Café is back and better than before.

The movie-themed café will be having its grand launch on March 18, Saturday in its new home in Tomas Morato, Quezon City’s famous food hub.

The micro-cinema hangout previously opened in Anonas in June 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It closed more than a year later and has promised to return in a “much-improved home” in Tomas Morato.

Fast forward to 2023, the beloved café is now back to satisfy movie lovers and food enthusiasts’ cravings with its upgraded menu. It also got a revamped look.

The cafe offers an elevated casual dining experience where visitors can feast on a curated menu of progressive Filipino dishes.

Offerings include comfort food, all-time favorite snacks, a selection of handcrafted beverages like blended coffee drinks, and classic cocktails for nightcaps.

Here’s a glimpse of what Filipinos can enjoy at the Cinema ’76 Café:

Snack Bar

Popcorn (Truffle Caramel, Butter, Blue Cheese, Smoked Ribs, Cheddar)

Nacho Grande

Nachos and Dips

Truffle Potato Wedges

Mozzarella Sticks

Kilig Fried Pickles

Soup and Salad

Margherita Soup (grilled-cheese baguette)

Chopped Caesar Salad

Starters

Classic Chicken Buffalo Wings

Chicken Thai Glazed Wings

Liempo Q

Pastas

TBA Studios Box-Office Pasta

Real Tomato Pasta

Gambas-Ziti

Rice Meals (Pinoy ‘Bibimbap’)

Carson’s Bagnet

Pork BBQ

Desserts

Caramel Crunch Cake

Panna Cotta

Beverages

Hot Tea (English Breakfast, Chamomile, Earl Grey, Green Tea)

Iced Tea

Iced Lemonade

Bottled Water

Coke

Coke Zero

Sprite

Royal

Sarsi

Schweppes Soda

Schweppes Tonic

Cold Coffee Creations

Iced Americano

Iced Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Caramel Latte

Iced Mocha

Iced Cappuccino

Producer’s Iced Café

Cinema ’76 Iced Cappuccino

Hot Coffee Creations

Lungo

Cortado

Americano

Cappuccino

Mocha

Cafe Latte

Vanilla Latte

Caramel Latte

Cinema ’76 Hot Latte

Frappe

Mocha

Matinee (milk chocolate and peanut frappe)

Fresh Lemon Creme Frappe

Shakes

Ripe Mango

Green Mango

Strawberry Slush

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

Tequila Sunrise

Cosmopolitan

Strawberry Margarita

Classic Margarita

Martini

Gin Tonic

Rhum Coke

Jack Coke

Vodka Sprite

Vodka Cranberry

Special Cocktails

Time Check

Frozen Lychee Margarita

Love Team (Ripe and green mango daiquiris in one glass)

Leading Man

Leading Lady

Kontrabida (The Villainess Negroni – A Tribute to Cherie Gil)

Alcoholic Beverages

Smirnoff Mule

Red Horse

Pale Pilsen

San Miguel Light

San Miguel Apple / Lemon

San Miguel Super Dry

San Miguel Cerveza Negra

Lemon-Dou

San Miguel Zero

Shot / Bottle

Jack Daniels Whiskey

Jameson Whiskey

Tanqueray

Bombay Sapphire

Absolut Vodka

Smirnoff Red Vodka

Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila

Patron Silver Tequila

Red Wine

White Wine

Pink Wine (Rosé)

The menu was designed by renowned chefs Gene and Gino Gonzalez from the prestigious Center for Asian Culinary Studies.

According to Chef Gene, the menu’s direction is very intentional and “always keeping in mind the cinema and theater attitude.”

For instance, one of the top considerations was the moviegoers at the adjacent Cinema ’76 Film Society, the popular micro-cinema.

The chefs made sure that a good portion of the menu could be taken inside and enjoyed in the theater.

Apart from mouth-watering snacks, Chef Gene recommended the filling sandwich selection inspired by some of the TBA Studios‘ beloved historical films.

These are the Luna sandwich (chicken tocino with salted egg relish and tomatoes), Del Pilar sandwich (adobo flakes, cream cheese with pickled onion), and Quezon sandwich (chicken inasal, tomatoes with creamy béchamel sauce).

Chef Gino described the cafe’s offerings as “a good mix of new and familiar flavors.”

“We have favorite bistro dishes that are not necessarily Filipino but are very agreeable to the Filipino taste. We have American, Italian, and a bit of Asian too so everyone will have more reasons to go here,” he said in a release.

TBA Studios president and COO Daphne Chiu said that they wanted the new café to “reflect the needs” of their growing customer base.

“We made sure to incorporate dining options for them, which we couldn’t implement in our former branch. With our spacious dining area and a customizable menu, we can do so much more and be an ideal venue for different types of events,” she said.

The Cinema ’76 Café is located on the second floor of the Terraces Building in Tomas Morato Avenue corner Scout Borromeo in Quezon City.

It is open to the public on Sunday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 midnight and Friday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Patrons can follow the café’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more updates.