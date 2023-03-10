Cinema ’76 opens doors for Oscars 2023 live viewing party

A famous movie house in Tomas Morato, Quezon City will host a live viewing party for the 95th Academy Awards on Monday, March 13.

“Cinema ’76 Film Society opens its doors once again for the glitziest and most glamorous event in Hollywood!” the local movie house said.

It also invites the public to support TBA Studios‘ distributed films “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” ”Triangle of Sadness,” and “The Whale” which received 17 Oscar nominations.

“Triangle of Sadness” features award-winning Filipina actress Dolly de Leon.

Despite reaping recognition from several award-giving bodies for the film, a number of foreign critics expressed their disappointment that she did not secure the Oscar nomination.

The red carpet starts at 8 a.m., while the awarding ceremony will be at 9 a.m.

To secure a slot, the public must send an email to [email protected]. The reservation is only until March 10, Friday.

The movie house is located at 2/F Terraces Bldg., Tomas Morato cor. Sct. Borromeo, Quezon City.