‘Who am I?’: Dolly de Leon’s iconic line an inside joke among American actor, kids 

Critically-acclaimed actress Dolly de Leon revealed that one of her iconic lines in the Oscar-nominated film “Triangle of Sadness” has become an inside joke among an American actor and his daughters.

The veteran actress shared that one of the celebrity interactions she had that stood out for her was with American actor and comedian Bill Hader.

The actor moderated a screening of the satire film at the American Cinematheque in Los Angeles early this month.

Dolly said that Bill told her his daughters would say her line “Who am I?” as an inside joke.

“Kine-kuwento niya talaga na ‘yung mga kids daw nila — may dalawa siyang daughters — kine-kuwento niya na ano, ang usual joke nila sa bahay, ‘Who am I?'” she recounted to reporters on February 1.

“‘Yung ganoon. ‘Who am I?’ Kunyare ‘pag… ‘Oh, do your homework!’ ‘Who am I?’ Gaganon na ‘yung mga anak niya. So ‘yun ‘yung naging joke niya. Siyempre ‘pag siya nagsabi, mas nakakatawa. Pero yeah, ‘yon,” Dolly added.

“Who am I?” is one of the lines of her character, toilet manager-turned-survivalist Abigail, an overseas Filipino worker who leads a group of privileged luxury cruise ship passengers as they get stranded near a deserted island.

She utters the line to the passengers to remind them of her role as their leader or the “captain” in that circumstance while they struggle to survive as castaways.

This is because Abigail’s practical skills such as her ability to catch food and build fire have elevated her to the top of the social chain, higher than her companions who only have beauty and wealth to their names.

A clip of a scene where Dolly uttered the line can be viewed on Twitter.

Dolly has earned several nominations for her breakout role in the Cannes-winning film, including the Golden Globes and the British Academy Film Awards.

She has also bagged four awards which include the Best Supporting Performance Award from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards and the Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Guldbagge Awards, Sweden’s leading film awards.

International publications have called Dolly’s performance “scene-stealing” and a “game changer,” with one commenting that she has “exquisitely brought to life” her character in a notable manner.

Dolly is attending the 95th Academy Awards this March after “Triangle of Sadness” earned three nominations for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

“I messaged [our director] and said congrats. Sabi niya, ‘Congrats to us.’ So parang for me, I’m also included in that nomination. I also feel like I am nominated because of the team,” she told ANC’s “Headstart” before.

