‘Mothers recognize mothers’: Sarah Paulson shares Kathryn Bernardo, Dolly de Leon magazine cover

Sarah Paulson showed her support to Dolly de Leon and Kathryn Bernardo for their cover for a fashion magazine.

Dolly and Kathryn, who are starring in Star Cinema’s “A Very Good Girl,” landed on the cover of L’Officiel Philippines’ September issue.

In the magazine’s “Power Issue,” both acclaimed actresses are featured in stunning and fierce looks ahead of the opening of their much-anticipated movie on September 27.

“Two actors, two talents, two women who have a lot more in common than you think—the bright stars of our September 2023 cover are #DollydeLeon and #KathrynBernardo,” reads the social media post of L’Officiel’s social media about this issue.

Two actors, two talents, two women who have a lot more in common than you think—the bright stars of our September 2023 cover are #DollydeLeon and #KathrynBernardo.

The cover caught the attention of Sarah, who is known for her roles in anthologies the “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story”, and the films “Run” (2020), and “Ocean’s 8” (2018).

She shared a photo of it on her Instagram Stories on September 7.

Some X accounts saw this post and made screenshots of it. One of these accounts called Philippine TV and Film Updates shared a screenshot on the X platform.

Sarah Paulson posted the L'Officiel Philippines cover of Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly De Leon on her Instagram story.

This post soon caught the attention of several Filipinos, particularly fans of Kathryn and Dolly.

“Mothers recognize mothers,” an X user said.

“Mother recognizes fellow mothers,” another X user commented.

Some of them also hoped that Dolly and Kathryn would star in a project with Sarah in the future.

Dolly has previously turned heads in Hollywood after receiving recognition in multiple prestigious awards for her role in the acclaimed movie, “Triangle of Sadness.”

Most notably, she received acting nominations from the Golden Globe Awards and the British Academy Film Awards.

Dolly also won the hearts of other critically acclaimed Hollywood stars.

Kathryn, meanwhile, was also recently named an “Outstanding Asian Star” at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2023.

“A Very Good Girl,” a movie about two successful women, marks Star Cinema’s 30th anniversary in the industry.

Aside from Kathryn and Dolly, it also stars Angel Aquino, Jake Ejercito, Chie Filomeno, and Donna Cariaga.

It is directed by Petersen Vargas, who gained fame for the movie “An Inconvenient Love” (2022), “2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten” (2016).