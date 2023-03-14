Dolly de Leon pays tribute to late ‘Triangle of Sadness’ co-star Charlbi Dean after Oscars

Acclaimed Filipino actress Dolly de Leon remembered her deceased co-star in the Oscar-nominated satire “Triangle of Sadness” as the 95th Academy Awards concluded its run.

The Pinay on Tuesday posted a smiling photo of the South African-born actress surrounded by white flowers with the following caption:

IN MEMORIAM

Charlbi Dean

February 5, 1990-August 29, 2022

In the comments section, Dolly said that while Charlbi was not included in the Oscars’ “In Memoriam” segment, the Academy placed “her in a section where you punch in a QR code.”

“This post needs no QR code,” the Pinay added in response to an Instagram user.

Another online user said that the “Triangle of Sadness” lead was included in the Academy’s online “In Memoriam” gallery dedicated to artists and filmmakers who passed away from 2022 to 2023.

“Yeah, they didn’t include her on the video tribute that aired live. They should have, considering she was a big part of the film that got Oscar nominations in 3 [three] categories. They have her on their online gallery,” the Instagram user said, sharing links from the Oscars website.

“Godspeed, Charlbi. I was so sad they left our queen out of the In Memoriam segment…” another online user commented with a crying face emoji.

American independent film distributor NEON also acknowledged Dolly’s tribute post with a series of red heart emojis.

Instagram users were not the only ones who noticed Charlbi’s absence in the “In Memoriam” segment shown to the attendees of the 95th Oscars.

Los Angeles Times reported that the late actress was omitted from the montage despite playing a lead role in the Oscar-nominated film.

“The Academy Awards’ In Memoriam forgot a few Hollywood greats,” it said on March 12.

“Among those omitted was ‘Goodfellas’ actors Paul Sorvino and Tony Sirico. South African actor Charlbi Dean, who died shortly before the release of her film ‘Triangle of Sadness,’ was even left out of the segment. ‘Six Days, Seven Nights’ actor Anne Heche was also not featured,” it continued.

“Also not honored was Sacheen Littlefeather, who had minor roles in ‘Shoot the Sun Down’ and ‘The Trial of Billy Jack,’ but was most famous for declining Marlon Brando’s Oscar on his behalf in 1973,” LA Times further said.

The Academy, however, has an article about Charlbi’s passing on its website, acknowledging that her acting in the “Triangle of Sadness” was her “breakthrough performance.”

The satire was nominated this year for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

Dolly starred with Charlbi in the movie where the former played the role of Abigail, a toilet-manager-turned-survivalist, while the latter portrayed the leading role of Yaya, the other half of the fictional rich celebrity couple in the film.

“Triangle of Sadness” was Charlbi’s first major film.

Dolly previously described the late actress as “one of the main reasons” that filming the satire “was so great.”

“The great thing about Charlbi is she sees what’s in people’s hearts. She’s kind to everyone. It comes naturally to her. She’s sort of otherworldly. She’s one of the main reasons why the filming experience was so great,” the Pinay told The Guardian last October.

“From day one, she hugged me like we were old friends,” Dolly added.

The Pinay also recalled Charlbi’s thoughtfulness off-screen.

“In Cannes, I told her it was nice she had her fiance with her, and she said, ‘You should have brought someone.’ But I didn’t know I could. She looked at me and said, ‘Dolly, you need to get an agent and a manager, they will sort everything for you,'” Dolly shared.

Last December, the Pinay changed her social media pictures to black to mourn Charlbi’s passing at 32.

The “Triangle of Sadness” lead died on Aug. 29, 2022 due to a complication following a common surgery that she had ten years before her death.

People Magazine reported that Charlbi “died of bacterial sepsis” which it said “was a complication from asplenia (the absence of a spleen)” due to “remote blunt trauma to her torso.”

Her death was ruled as an accident.

Charlbi’s bacterial sepsis was caused after getting infected with a bacteria known as Capnocytophaga.