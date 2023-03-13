Factbox: Winners at the 2023 Oscars

LOS ANGELES— The 95th Academy Awards are taking a place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and are being broadcast live on ABC television. The following is a list of Oscar winners so far:
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
- “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
- “Navalny”
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Volker Bertelmann
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- “All Quiet On The Western Front,” James Friend
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- “All Quiet On The Western Front”
COSTUME DESIGN
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ruth Carter
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- “The Whale”
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
- “The Elephant Whisperers”
SHORT FILM, LIVE ACTION
- “An Irish Goodbye”
SHORT FILM, ANIMATED
- “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
—Reporting by Mary Milliken; editing by Jonathan Oatis