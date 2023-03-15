‘Really wonderful’: Dolly de Leon ‘award season BFF’ of Hong Chau

Oscar nominee and “The Whale” star, Hong Chau, shared that she considers fellow acclaimed actress Dolly de Leon one of her “award season BFF.”

A correspondent of The Hollywood Reporter interviewed the Thai-born actress on Monday during the 95th Academy Awards, the highest honors in the film industry.

“You probably got to know some of the other nominees throughout this award season, do you have an award season BFF? Like, someone you met this award season that you became friends with?” the reporter asked.

Hong answered that she loves Irish actress Kerry Condon of “The Banshees of Inisherin,” adding that the latter is someone she wants to “hang out with in real life.”

“And I also love Dolly de Leon. Even though she’s not nominated tonight, she’s just a really wonderful spirit and I hope we see more of her,” Hong added with a smile.

Hong Chau reveals one of her awards season BFFs is Dolly De Leon “I also love Dolly De Leon. Even though, she is not nominated tonight. She’s just a really wonderful spirit. I hope we see more of her.”pic.twitter.com/7IM5h35iOE — Philippine TV & Film Updates (@phtvandfilmupd) March 14, 2023

Hong was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 95th Oscars for her performance as Liz, the caretaker of Brendan Fraser‘s character in Darren Aronofsky’s psychological thriller.

It is Hong’s first Oscar nomination in her acting career, which she said “has been about struggle” after failing to get nominated for her breakout role in Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing” in 2017.

Hong has since become a “scene stealer” after landing roles in HBO’s “Watchmen” and culinary comedy “The Menu,” where she portrayed Elsa, a coolly hostile maître d.’

Meanwhile, Dolly attended the 95th Oscars after the film that she was part of, “Triangle of Sadness,” earned three nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

The Filipina was also critically acclaimed for her performance as survivalist Abigail, an overseas Filipino worker who becomes the “captain” when cruise ship passengers get stranded on an island.

Dolly’s exclusion from Oscar’s roster of nominees for Best Supporting Actress previously disappointed some foreign film critics.

Prior to that, she missed out on a nomination from the prestigious Screen Actors Guild Awards, considered a major precursor to the Oscars.

Last Tuesday, the Filipina shared a picture of her hanging out with Hong and Sandra Oh of “Turning Red” during the Academy Awards.

“Happiness right here with @IamSandraOh and Hong Chau. What a night!” Dolly tweeted on March 14.

Happiness right here with @IamSandraOh and Hong Chau. What a night! pic.twitter.com/j1uCWP7CK7 — Dolly de Leon (@DollyEdeLeon) March 13, 2023

Her post has earned a whopping number of over 359,500 views and 11,900 likes as of this writing.

