Rundown: Movies about Martial Law you can watch for free until October 2022

Films about Martial Law and human rights abuse were offered for free streaming by a local movie theater in line with the commemoration of 50th anniversary of Martial Law declaration in the Philippines.

This initiative is part of the 10th Active Vista Human Rights Festival 2022. It runs from September 21 to October 2, 2022.

Cinema Centenario, a small movie theater in Quezon City, posted on September 20 a list of titles about the dark Marcos regime and human rights abuses that viewers can catch for free.

The following are full-length features for virtual screening:

“The Kingmaker” (2019)

“Isang Harding Papel” (2016)

“Liway” (2018)

“Aswang” (2019)

“Respeto” (2017)

“Moral” (1982)

Short features are as follows:

“Alunsina” to be screened on October 1

“Bulletlaced Dreams,” “It’s Raining Frogs Outside,” “Skylab” to be screened on October 2.

Viewers can stream the films on MOOV | MOOV (cinemacentenario.com).

Cinema ’76 Film Society, a micro-cinema in Quezon City, also joined the film festival.

It is set to offer Martial Law-related movies and a follow-up discussion or “talkbacks” with the audience on September 26 and 27.

Tickets are available for walk-ins only. Each ticket costs P200.

The Active Vista International Human Rights Festival is an annual event that raises awareness and celebrates human rights, freedom and dignity.

The week-long schedule of the films to be screened and where the public can watch them are available on this link: AVFEST 2022 – Active Vista Center.

Active Vista, meanwhile, is a learning center that organization called DAKILA established to bring human rights abuses and struggles to public discourses on social change.

DAKILA is a group of artists, students and individuals that advocate social consciousness formation among their peers and other audiences.

Meanwhile, on this day in 1972, late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. placed the Philippines under Martial Law by virtue of Proclamation No. 1081.

It was a period that saw thousands of human rights abuses, killings, mass arrests and other atrocities for more than a decade.

The totalitarian rule ended after a series of public protests that culminated the People Power Revolution in 1986.