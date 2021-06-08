Brewing soon: Microcinema opens cafe while movie houses remain closed in Metro Manila

Pioneering microcinema Cinema ’76 Film Society is inviting movie lovers to enjoy coffee in its new al fresco café as it waits for movie houses to begin operations once again.

The microcinema in a Twitter post reshared an article reporting about Cinema ’76 Cafe with the following caption: “While we wait for cinemas to re-open, kape muna tayo.”

It was accompanied by emojis of a grimacing face and a peace sign.

While we wait for cinemas to re-open, kape muna tayo. 😬✌️ https://t.co/C0Vcoba4to — Cinema '76 Film Society (@cinema76fs) June 8, 2021

Photos of the “first look” at the new café were shared by entertainment website Cinema Bravo on its Facebook page where it has gained 9,100 likes and reactions and 7,000 shares so far.

It noted that the café has “some visual references” which include posters from TBA Studios’ films and “a very comfortable “bench seating” that reminds diners of the couch seats in Cinema ’76 Film Society’s theater.

The Cinema ’76 Café will reportedly serve “hot and iced coffee beverages, bottled Coffee Matcha, Salted Caramel Latte, and Popcorn Frappe.”

Diners may also enjoy a “delectable Mango Cake and a variety of cookies” among its pastries and desserts selection.

The soft launch of the café is on June 11. Customers can also opt for delivery and curbside pick-up.

Cinema ’76 Café is located on the second floor of the Anonas LRT Center at Aurora Boulevard, Quezon City.

The microcinema’s Anonas branch is also located in the same building.

The café is a respite for moviegoers who want to grab bites while talking about the latest film/s they have watched with their fellow cinephiles.

As of now, entertainment venues like movie houses are still prohibited from operating in areas under general community quarantine with restrictions.

The Greater Manila Area is currently under the quarantine phase effective until June 15.