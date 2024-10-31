Did Paulo Avelino propose to Kim Chiu? Photo of actors on Facebook go viral

Did actor Paulo Avelino propose to actress Kim Chiu?

A Facebook page posted an image of the actor kneeling on one knee before the actress, while Kim stared at him with her hands covering her mouth.

Both were in formal attire, with Paulo wearing a black suit and tie and Kim wearing a pink sleeveless dress with matching strappy heels.

Their background featured an image of St. Joseph Chapel in Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar, Quezon City, while the two were on a lighted pathway. Fireworks were also spotted in the night sky.

“Shocking news: At a party held between Kim Chiu’s friends and fans. Paulo Avelino suddenly proposed to Kim Chiu amidst romantically arranged flowers and her reaction made..” a Facebook page claimed on Sunday, October 27.

The Facebook page also posted a link to the supposed report in the comments section. The article claimed that Paulo proposed to Kim “during a romantic celebration.”

“This unexpected proposal took place at a beautifully decorated venue filled with soft lights, floral arrangements, and an intimate ambiance, perfectly setting the stage for Paulo’s heartfelt gesture,” it alleged.

“As Paulo knelt down, holding a ring, Kim was visibly shocked yet overwhelmed with joy. Her reaction—a mix of surprise, happy tears, and a beaming smile—touched the hearts of everyone present. She accepted Paulo’s proposal with a warm embrace, and the couple shared a touching moment that had guests applauding and cheering, creating a scene straight out of a romance film,” it added.

The Facebook post has earned 10,000 likes and love reactions, 676 comments, and 106 shares so far, with some Filipinos congratulating the actors for the supposed milestone.

“Congrats po,” a Facebook user commented.

“Awesome, congratulations,” another wrote.

“Yes na, Kim,” a different online user commented.

“May the good Lord shower you more blessings [and] good health [and] most of all, shower you more Love [and] more Happiness. Congratz to both of you, Kim [and] Pau,” another Pinoy commented.

Others were more discernible, saying that the moment captured was not real and was a scene from the actor’s romantic-comedy series “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim,” a Filipino adaptation of the South Korean drama of the same name.

A preview of the particular episode can be viewed on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel posted on July 13, 2024.

“Brandon’s thrilling wedding proposal for Kim,” part of the video title reads.

Brandon refers to Paulo’s character in the series, while Kim has the same first name as the titular character, Secretary Kim.

The series tells the story of Kim Liwanag, a competent secretary, and Brandon Castillo, a narcissistic boss whose perfect world turns chaotic when she resigns from her position.

What follows is a romantic push-and-pull between the two as they discover hidden feelings for each other.

“What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” aired from March to June 2024 in Viu Philippines.

The actor’s onscreen chemistry has prompted fans to constantly ship them, calling their pairing “KimPau.”

There is still no confirmation on whether or not they are dating in real life, but actor Jake Cuenca, Paulo’s friend, recently shared that the onscreen pair were “very good for one another” during the series’ filming.

Jake added that Paulo “lights up when Kim is around.”

Apart from “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim,” the pair also portrayed lovers in the romance-thriller series “Linlang” which aired on Prime Video and Kapamilya channels.