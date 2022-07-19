Calayan family gains online buzz for donating ‘Family Feud PH’ prize to Angat Buhay

A local game show earned some online buzz after its winners said they would donate their prize money to Angat Buhay Foundation.

The family of celebrity doctor Manny Calayan won the game in an episode of GMA-7’s “Family Feud Philippines”, the local version of the US game show with the same name.

In the episode that was aired on July 18, host Dingdong Dantes asked the renowned dermatologist for his chosen charity organization where he’ll donate a part of the prize.

Calayan said that he chose “Angat Buhay Foundation,” the non-government organization that is led by lawyer Leni Robredo.

Angat Buhay will therefore receive P20,000 worth of donations from the Calayan family.

“Angat Buhay Foundation, makatatanggap po kayo ng P20,000. Maraming salamat,” Dingdong said.

The livestream of this episode could still be viewed via Family Feud Philippines’ YouTube channel.

Some viewers, who were also supporters of the organization, congratulated and thanked the Calayan family for this move.

“Salamat Doc Calayan for choosing Angat Buhay Foundation as your charity! woohooo!” one user said.

“Thank you, Doc Manny Calayan and to yur family who donated to Angat Buhay Foundation. Maraming matutulungan ang amount na yan. Malinis din ang kalooban nyo kaya pagpalain po kayo lagi. We love you,” one user commented.

“Hoyyy nakakatuwa yung nanalo sa Family Feud dinonate yung money sa Angat Buhay Foundation,” another user tweeted.

Calayan, himself, also shared a video clip of this moment on his Facebook page.

“Mabuhay ang ANGAT BUHAY FOUNDATION,” he said with clapping emojis.

Angat Buhay is also the name of Robredo’s anti-poverty program during her vice presidency.

Later on, she decided to convert this initiative into a volunteer-run organization for the continuity of her goals to help the Filipino people.

Calayan, a cosmetic surgeon, and his wife Pie Cabrera, a skin and anti-aging expert, own and run the Manny & Pie Calayan Clinic, a prestigious health care facility in cosmetics and dermatology in the Philippines.