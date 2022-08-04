Round two: Another ‘Family Feud PH’ winner donates to Angat Buhay NGO

Another set of contestants has pledged to donate to non-government organization Angat Buhay.

“The Clash Boys” team on Family Feud Philippines won against “Team Wa Echos” on its August 3 episode aired on GMA Network.

Similar to some winners of past episodes, part of their P100,000 prize money will be donated to their chosen charity organization, which will receive P20,000.

“The Clash Boys” said they would give it to the Angat Buhay Foundation, an NGO spearheaded by former vice president Leni Robredo.

The moment was uploaded by some social media users who supported the winning team’s decision.

“Thank you The Clash Boys: Anthony Rosaldo, Jeremiah Tiangco, Nef Medina, and Vilmark Viray for choosing Angat Buhay as your charity na makakatanggap ng ₱20,000.00,” a Facebook user claiming to be a volunteer at Angat Lahat Malabon said.

The moment also gained buzz on r/Philippines, a subreddit on the discussion website dedicated to all things about the country.

“Another winner sa Family Feud donated sa Angat Buhay Foundation,” the Redditor said.

The post has been upvoted at 100%.

Another Reddit user claimed that he was able to watch one of the participants, actor Anthony Rosaldo, in a CAMANAVA campaign rally.

In a previous episode, the winning contestants also chose to donate part of their prize to the NGO.

Last month, the family of celebrity doctor Manny Calayan pledged P20,000 to the Angat Buhay Foundation as well.

Angat Buhay is also the name of Robredo’s anti-poverty program during her term as vice president.

The initiative was converted into a volunteer-run organization for the continuity of her goals to help Filipinos after failing to win the 2022 presidential campaign.

“Family Feud Philippines” is based on the US game show of the same name.

It is airing on the Kapuso network with its “primetime king” Dingdong Dantes as its host.

Contestants, composed of families, must guess the most popular answers to survey questions in order to win.