‘Lutong chef-level’: New products to level up cooking this holiday season

As part of its commitment to turn meals into “chef-level” dishes this holiday season, a food manufacturing company featured its premium line of pantry staples.

Mega Prime Foods Inc. launched its new products, including pancit canton, vermicelli sotanghon, and green peas.

Other products include seasonings and condiments, such as curry powder, chili powder, oyster sauce, iodized salt, and ground black pepper.

Canned goods, such as mushrooms, whole kernel and cream-style corn and fruit cocktails, were also recently developed.

Albet Buddahim, the Mega Prime Foods vice president and head of marketing, said that the processing of Mega Sardines, the company’s sardine line, pushed them to expand their products.

“We realized that [the] strength of fresh processing of [sardines] can also be done with other things that we eat, such as corn…and beef,” he said.

Buddahim also explained that the company has its own manufacturing and distribution of products.

The vice president highlighted that manufacturing their cans, which were primarily carried out for Mega Sardines, became advantageous for them in producing more canned goods.

“‘Pag ‘yung canning siya, we avoid na may kalawang because everything is really manufactured well. The quality check is there,” Buddahim said.

“Our advantage is actually really on the canned goods, and [we are] also continuously perfecting our current products,” he added.

According to Buddahim, Mega Prime has more than 70 products, excluding the canned goods under the Mega Sardines line.

The company showcased its new line of products by hosting a cooking party at Prime Hotel on December 6.

Content creator Hazel Cheffy and Kapuso actress Marian Rivera-Dantes, who are both Mega Prime brand ambassadors, brought the holiday feel to the event with their festive dish.

Hazel and Marian led the “Lutong Chef-level” cooking party with their live culinary demo of the Creamy Chicken dish.

Invited content creators and media members participated in a culinary showdown, where they used the new product line to prepare their dishes.

Marvin Tiu Lim, Mega Prime’s chief growth and development officer, said that the company wanted to inspire its consumers to prepare their holiday meals with their products.

Apart from their staples and sardines products, the company also acquired Jimm’s Coffee Mix, which was previously owned by Goldshine Pharmaceuticals Inc., last May.

Mega Prime Food Inc. is the company behind Mega Sardines, Mega Tuna, Mega Premium, Mega Mackerel and Primo.