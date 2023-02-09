‘Disrespectful’: Social media personality draws flak for caption on photo with Dingdong Dantes

A social media personality who guested on television gained online buzz for her caption in a photo with Dingdong Dantes.

Lai Austria, who has one million Facebook followers, competed in an episode of “Family Feud Philippines” as part of a group called Cocomelon Team. It aired on GMA-7 last Tuesday, February 7.

Dingdong, Kapuso’s “primetime king,” is the game show host.

Aside from Austria, the Cocomelon team comprises the following contenders:

Trixie Lalaine “CocoMelon” Fabricante

Mycah Sasaki

Dambie Tensuan

The rival team is called the Manila Wrestlers. These professional members of the Manila Wrestling Federation.

The members are as follows:

Crystal Gabriel

Chelsea Marie

Fabio Fabon

Yuri Molina

Team Manila Wrestlers was hailed as the winner at the end of the episode.

Before the episode aired, Austria uploaded a photo of her posing with Dingdong on the set of the game show.

What gained buzz online was her caption that reads: “Wait niyo yung sc*ndal namin.”

Austria had since edited it and replaced it with a link to an online game.

Some quick-witted Filipinos, however, managed to get a screengrab of the original post and share it online.

The Twitter page “Alt Kapamilya Channel” shared a screenshot of the controversial post with its followers.

“Teh. Ako yung kinakabahan para sayo,” the page tweeted, referring to what Dingdong’s wife, Marian Rivera might do to Austria.

Teh. Ako yung kinakabahan para sayo pic.twitter.com/fR45cA7B5e — ALTKapamilyaChannel (@AltKapamilyaCH) February 7, 2023

Some Filipinos, especially Austria’s fans on Facebook, found her earlier caption amusing.

Others, however, perceived it as a bad joke. They criticized the social media personality-entrepreneur for supposedly “disrespecting” Dingdong, his wife Marian and their family.

“I hate those girls who cannot respect someone’s relationship. Like gurl, may asawa at anak na yan, paki-respect yung relationship nila ni Marian,” a Twitter user said.

“Women SUPPORT women and shouldn’t be the cause of other’s misery and anxiety. Pamilyadong tao pa yan huh. Nakakababa ng tingin ang mga babaeng tulad nito whether it’s a joke/not. Zero respect for this girl,” another said.

“The disrespect to the wife thoooo? The man is married please,” another Twitter user said with skull emojis.

Austria did not post other details about this alleged scandal.

She, however, posted another photo of her eating a snack mix called “Ding Dong” and captioned it “Ang sarap mo.”

This post earned the ire of some netizens anew with some still calling Austria out for referencing Dingdong in her post.

“Umayos ka lai.. may pamilya yung tao matuto ka sana rumespeto.. yung kabastusan mo sana ilugar mo,” a Facebook user commented.

Neither Dingdong nor Marian posted a response regarding Austria’s posts.

The Kapuso stars have been married since 2014. They have two children named Sixto and Zia.

Meanwhile, “Family Feud Philippines,” the country’s adaptation of the US program of the same name, has been making headlines since last year because of its guests and their responses to the guessing game.

RELATED: Contestants on ‘Family Feud PH’ earn buzz over political references | Calayan family gains online buzz for donating ‘Family Feud PH’ prize to Angat Buhay