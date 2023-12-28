‘Bagay’: Clamor for kontrabida roles for Marian Rivera as she pranks Ivana Alawi

Clamor for an antagonistic role for Kapuso “Primetime Queen” Marian Rivera gained buzz after her trending guest appearance on vlogger-actress Ivana Alawi‘s latest YouTube content on Wednesday.

In the vlog titled “PINAIYAK AKO NI MARIAN RIVERA” and posted on December 27, the “Rewind” star and the celebrity vlogger enjoyed a “mukbang” session while answering questions asked by Mona Alawi, Ivana’s younger sister.

Marian also claimed the opportunity to promote her Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 entry, Star Cinema’s “Rewind.”

Toward the six-minute mark of the video, the Kapuso actress shifted her tone and brought up Ivana’s punctuality in their meetup.

“Bakit late ka kanina? Sabi mo maaga ka, ba’t ngayon late ka? Alam mo bang ayaw na ayaw ko ang late?” Marian pointed out.

She added that there would be no “next time” for Ivana due to the latter’s “tardiness.”

“Palagi ba siyang late? Hindi magandang attitude ‘yan kapag artista ka, ha. Sa taping, ganyan ka din? Prima donna ka? Ganito ba siya sa taping?” Marian said.

The Kapuso actress continued to say that Ivana has an “attitude” and took a jab at the food offering.

“Nako, ano bang vlog ‘to?! Kaloka, puchu-puchu, ano ba ‘to, Pao?” Marian said, gesturing to an individual behind the scenes.

“Ayaw ko ‘to, ‘wag niyo ipalabas, ha. Naiirita ako eh,” she added.

The Kapuso actress also derided Ivana, who was about to cry, and emphasized that she did not want the content to be released.

“Hindi ako natutuwa sa inyo, ano ‘to?” Marian said. She then walked out and then told the rest of the staff to leave.

Ivana then asked someone to clean up the food served.

A clip of the moment was posted on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, where Marian and Ivana’s names landed on the Philippine trends list.

It was later revealed that the whole act was a prank which was requested by Mona. She asked Marian to act “mean” on her older sister, and try to make Ivana “cry.”

Some Pinoys lauded the Kapuso star’s acting skills, saying that she deserves to be given an antagonistic role.

“Scripted prank or legit, the biggest takeaway here is that it’s finally time for Marian to go outside her comfort zone and accept kontrabida roles kasi natural na natural talaga. T*ng*na, sobrang effective,” an X user said.

“Marian literally ate that prank, very natural and very effective, WE NEED A KONTRABIDA ROLE FOR MARIAN RIVERA! THE MOTHER THAT YOU ARE!!!!!” another Pinoy exclaimed.

“Prang bet oo ulit magkontrabida si Marian! Hahaha, bagay,” wrote a different user in response to the video.

“Parang maganda din [siya] as antagonist role,” commented another Pinoy.

Marian established herself as GMA Network’s “queen” of soap operas after appearing in lead roles in notable television dramas like “Marimar,” “Dyesebel,” “Darna,” “Amaya” and “Temptation of Wife,” among others.

She has since earned seven awards for her acting skills and several special recognitions since she entered the showbiz industry.