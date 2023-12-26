‘Queens’: Heart Evangelista gets Christmas greeting from Marian Rivera

Kapuso actress Marian Rivera greeted fellow artist Heart Evangelista this Christmas.

Marian left her greeting under Heart’s holiday post with a picture of her family on Instagram. This was uploaded on December 25.

“From our family to yours,” Heart said in the caption.

“Have a blessed Christmas and happy holidays!” she also said.

In the comments section, Marian responded: “Merry CHRISTmas.” This was accompanied by a kiss emoji.

Heart later saw Marian’s comment and greeted her fellow Kapuso star back.

“@marianrivera merry Christmas!” the latter replied.

This interaction came after they confirmed their reconciliation following their longstanding feud back in 2011.

Fans of both artists were delighted over their greetings this season, describing such gesture as queen-like.

“We need a collab @marianrivera and @iamhearte,” an Instagram user said.

“Queens!” an Instagram user also said with heart emojis.

Buzz about their renewed friendship started last October after fans noticed that Marian and Heart were following each other and commenting on each other’s posts on Instagram.

In separate interviews last November, both confirmed that the feud between them was a thing of the past.

Heart said that she and Marian “have always liked each other.”

“You know, Marian and I, we’ve always liked each other. And it’s a true testament that you know, queens should always be supporting each other,” Heart said.

For Marian, she hoped that people would allow her and Heart to keep their friendship to themselves, saying that her “heart” is now happy.

“Ang naramdaman ko talaga ay my heart is happy, tapos nando’n ako sa peaceful na finally, in God’s perfect time,” the Kapuso Primetime Queen said.

“Siguro kung ano man ‘yung mga pinag-uusapan namin behind, siguro balato niyo na lang sa amin ‘yon kasi it’s too personal for us,” she said.

In a previous interview, Heart revealed that it was Marian who first reached out to her.

“I really do give credit to Marian because she really spoke to a lot of our common friends na she likes to see me, ganyan. I really appreciate that,” the global fashion icon said.

The first time Marian and Heart were spotted together was during the birthday celebration of Felipe Gozon.

Footage of both Kapuso icons hugging and having fun in each other’s company circulated on social media.

The more than a decade-long controversy between Heart and Marian can be traced back to the shooting of their comedy-drama “Temptation Island” in Ilocos Norte.

Marian was allegedly ticked off after learning that Heart’s next leading man for her project was Dingdong Dantes, whom the former was dating back then.

Heart’s mother Cecile Ongpauco allegedly got involved later on.

Before they left the province via plane, Ongpauco supposedly brought bodyguards for Heart’s alleged protection against Marian.

Soon, multiple versions of the rift surfaced and made headlines. This left the public to draw out their speculations on the events that caused the rift between the two actresses.