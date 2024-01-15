‘OMG’: Exes Jericho Rosales, Heart Evangelista’s photo sets fans into kilig frenzy

A viral photo of ex-lovers Jericho Rosales and Heart Evangelista reuniting at an event has set fans and netizens abuzz.

In a Facebook post shared by a well-known photo and video services provider, the two were seen attending an anniversary event for a brand that the actress is an ambassador of.

Nice Print Photographer & Exige Weddings shared a photo of the two celebrities in one frame leaving fans into kilig frenzy. Their photo has so far earned 5,300 reactions, 177 comments and 424 shares.

“OMG,” a Facebook user said, accompanied by three face with heart eyes emojis..

“Dyusko, nakakakilig pa din talaga,” another commented.

“Hoy tsek, grabeh Heart & Echo lakas pa rin,” a Facebook user also said.

Jericho in a series of Instagram Stories last week, shared photos of paper dolls of him and Heart, inspired by their roles in the fantasy series “Ang Panday,” which aired in 2005.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Heart said that she and Jericho “are very good friends.”

Heart and Echo dated in 2005. They, however, broke up in 2008.

Heart married Sen. Chiz Escudero in 2015, while Jericho has been married to fashion influencer Kim Jones since 2014.

The former couple also reunited with star-builder and director Johnny Manahan in March last year, along with other former Star Magic celebrities.

