African fan page posts about Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones reported split

Filipinos are not the only ones affected by the reported separation of Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones.

A Kenya-based Facebook page, “Ktn Kenya Teleseryes,” last January 30 posted a brief timeline of the couple’s relationship from the year they met down to the reported separation.

Kenya is a country in East Africa. It has the most diversified economy and the second-largest population in Africa.

The Facebook post also included a picture of Jericho and Kim.

It has earned 4,000 likes and love reactions, almost 660 shares and 329 comments so far.

The comments section was filled with non-Filipinos talking about the reported separation.

“The most boring breakup ever. Like, I need violence and drama.

The Philippines and social media should be on fire,” a Facebook user wrote.

“What a boring couple and boring break up. Like, I need drama, real drama. I like [it] when they give it hot hot. By the way admin, [ask] Jericho if he mind sharing drama with an African queen,” another user commented.

“This is serious. Why are all this breakup？If guys are not always ready, they should [stop] wasting [these] ladies’ time na. Before KathNiel, now Echo and Kim,” wrote a different user, referring to the tandem of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

“WELL, I ACTUALLY LIKE HIM and KRISTINE,” commented another user, referring to Kristine Hermosa who had a reel-real relationship with the actor in the early 2000s.

Some Pinoys who saw the comments of non-Filipinos about the update also chimed in.

“Seeing that the OP [original poster] is not a Filipino, I suddenly remembered an old friend who is a Malaysian and loves Jericho as an actor too. SKL [share ko lang],” a user wrote with heart emojis.

“So nice to read the comments. I thought only Filipinos would be interested in our local celebrities. So nice, some of you from different countries are updated too. I always read post from this page. You are more updated than me. Keep it up. I love your posts,” another Pinoy said with a heart emoji.

Last week, a friend close to the couple said that Jericho and Kim had already separated in 2019 after almost a decade of marriage.

The friend, also their “god father,” described the separation as “amicable” and said the “friendship between the two remains.”

This was not the first time a Philippine showbiz happening affected non-Filipinos.

In 2021, actress Maja Salvador‘s decision to turn down an offer to work with her ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson caught the attention of some African fans who supported her choice.

Based on their profiles, they claim to be from Kenya or Uganda.

In 2018, Maja and another actor, Enchong Dee, met an African fan while they were in Paris. The fan called them by their character names in the series “Ina, Kapatid, Anak.”

ABS-CBN has been showing some of its hit teleseryes in different countries, including in the African continent.

Among the most famous ones is “Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” which Jericho starred in when he was still unmarried.

The network describes itself as the premier source of high-quality Filipino programming in over 50 territories worldwide. It has sold over 50,000 hours of content worldwide in 2022 through ABS-CBN International Distribution.