Maja Salvador’s choice to turn down project with ex-flame earns attention from reported African fans

Maja Salvador‘s decision to turn down an offer to work with ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson caught the attention of some of her supposed fans in Africa who supported her decision.

The 32-year-old actress appeared in an interview with Mega Entertainment where she shared that she rejected playing the leading lady of the actor in ABS-CBN’s sexy drama series “Init sa Magdamag.”

Gerald stars in the show which revolves around three characters and their love triangle marred with political drama.

His character’s love interest is being played by Yam Concepcion.

Maja said that she turned down the offer to work with Gerald out of respect for her current flame, businessman Rambo Nuñez.

The actress had split up with Rambo in 2010 and prioritized her career. By 2018, they started talking again and eventually got back together.

“Bago pa nga lang ‘yung relationship namin (ni Rambo), tinodo ko na eh. As in kasi ‘di ba, grabe ako sa pagpapahalaga ko sa work. So walang makakapigil sa’kin if mag-kissing scene ako, love scene, ganyan, kahit ‘di comfortable ‘yung ka-relationship ko. I do it because it’s my work,” Maja was quoted as saying in the interview.

“And then, nung nagkabalikan kami ni Rambo, meron akong moment na gusto ko mag-work to. Baka kaya hindi nag-wo-work kasi wala akong pakialam. Kasi sarili ko lang iniintindi ko, parang hindi ko pinapahalagahan ‘yung nararamdaman ng partner ko. So ‘yun, ‘yung nag-start na, kinausap ko ‘yung mga bossing, ‘I want this relationship to work. Sorry po,'” she added.

Maja dated Gerald for two years before they broke up in 2015.

The actor is currently in a relationship with Julia Barretto.

When a Facebook page reported the actress’ recent decision to reject an offer to work with Gerald, some supposed fans from Africa began to express support in the comments section.

This was noticed by a Twitter fan account.

Grabe yung mga African fans, super updated sa latest happening sa Philippine showbiz. Please read the comment section: https://t.co/DhmwyAadHA — Majasty Slayvador 💙 (@majasuperstar) May 6, 2021

Below is a screengrab of some of the comments from Facebook users whose profiles claim they are from Kenya and Uganda.

Some even referenced Maja’s character in her past series like revenge drama “Wildflower.”

In 2018, Maja and another co-actor, Enchong Dee, met an African fan while they were in Paris.

The woman, who was from Senegal, reportedly called them by their names in the romance drama “Ina, Kapatid, Anak.”

“I am very happy to see you because I love this (series) with Margaux, Ethan, and Celine,” the woman quipped.

Last year, it was reported that some of ABS-CBN’s primetime teleseryes would air in the continents of Africa, Latin America and Asia.

The network is known for producing the highest-rated entertainment shows in the country. Its films and shows are available across other territories through ABS-CBN International Distribution.