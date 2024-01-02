Kim Jones comments on Jericho Rosales’ IG post amid split rumors

Filipino-British digital creative Kim Jones, the wife of actor Jericho Rosales, commented on an Instagram post of the latter amid renewed separation rumors between the two.

The actor on New Year’s Day posted pictures and clips of homemade pizzas and other Italian meals like assorted pasta captioned with: “The magic number is 2024. Happy first #leftovers day of the year! Big (heart hands emoji) folks! Busy pa rin ang lababo.”

It was accompanied by emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jericho Rosales (@jerichorosalesofficial)

Jericho’s post has earned over 68,000 likes and several comments so far. This included a comment from his wife.

“Pizza nights are top-tier nights,” Kim commented. Her remark has earned over 760 likes.

Last December 25, Kim greeted her followers and shared that her family has been playing Scrabble.

“I hope you are all smiling and feeling the warm and fuzzies, merry Christmas to all of you. May no family bonds be broken over Scrabble victories,” the blogger wrote on Instagram.

Jericho commented on the post.

“Try to fake lose for once, Kim. Your mom is still on the game table, wearing tears on her face,” he said.

Kim responded mentioning her husband:”@jerichorosalesofficial lol, she ruthless, who she kidding.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Jones (@kimcamjones)

The couple have been occasionally hounded by separation rumors during their nearly ten years of marriage and choice to be childless so far.

Last December 29, talent manager and showbiz vlogger Ogie Diaz shared that a couple — which he called the “guwapong aktor” and “magandang misis” — had already broken up but still remain friends.

Social media users have been speculating that Ogie was referring to Jericho and Kim.

Ogie also said that his sources told him the marriage has been undergoing annulment for the past two to three years. He added that the couple he is referring to started their relationship nine years ago.

Jericho and Kim married got married in 2014, the same year other famous pairs like Karylle and Yael Yuzon, Chito Miranda and Neri Naig, Bianca Gonzalez and JC Intal and Iya Villania and Drew Arellano, among others, also tied the knot.

Meanwhile, Ogie’s vlog also claimed that the couple will be allegedly dividing their conjugal properties.

Jericho and Kim’s breakup rumors swirled at least twice last year.

The actor in June 2023 dispelled the gossip by saying that both were “keeping [themselves] busy” with their respective careers.

The couple also attended the ABS-CBN Ball together in September 2023.

Separation rumors have been hounding the two since 2022. It has since been amplified as they rarely post pictures of each other on Instagram.

Jericho and Kim tied the knot in Boracay in 2014 after being together since 2011.