Will Jiro Manio work in Rosmar’s resort? Ogie Diaz warns her of impostor

Will former child actor Jiro Manio work in Rosmar Tan Pamulalaklakin‘s Tagaytay resort?

Talent manager and entertainment vlogger Ogie Diaz warned the internet personality about an imposter using Jiro’s name to fool her into hiring him to work for her.

On June 21, Ogie shared a screengrab of Rosmar’s Facebook post stating that the supposed former actor asked her for a job opportunity.

“‘Di magsasawang magbigay ng SECOND CHANCE sa kapwa tao dahil lahat naman ng nagkakamali, natututo at nagbabago (multiple emojis) Galingan mo, Jiro Manio,” the internet personality, who is also an entrepreneur, said.

“Deserve mo ng trabaho para sa pang-aral ng anak mo. Soon, makikita [niyo siya] dito sa R Mansion Tagaytay Resort as waiter ng resto [restaurant],” Rosmar added.

Ogie also shared a screengrab of the conversation between Rosmar and the impostor.

The internet personality initially offered him the position of a service crew in one of her businesses in Calauan, Laguna.

“Stay in po ako? [Puwede] po ako,” the impostor replied.

Ogie saw the interaction and told Rosmar he communicated with the real Jiro.

“Rosmar, fake account po ‘yung kausap [niyong] Jiro Manio. Kung sinu-sino po ang tsina-chat niyan. Baka mabudol ka,” the talent manager said.

“Kausap ko ‘yung totoo, and through us, pakisabi na hindi raw siya ‘yon,” Ogie added.

He also said that while it is okay to help, it does not have to be extended to those pretending to be in need.

“Nag-message na rin sa akin si Fake Jiro, pero dinedma ko, dahil feeling ko, hindi siya,” Ogie shared.

“Kung saan nandun ang iyong resort, ‘yun ang bigyan mo po ng trabaho para tulong na din sa kanila,” he added.

The talent manager also told Rosmar to never expect a “public apology” from the impostor.

“Baka fake din ang paghingi ng sorry,” Ogie said.

Jiro is a former award-winning child actor best known for portraying the titular character in the drama film “Magnifico.”

He got addicted to drugs when he got older but has since been committed to his recovery and is striving to become a better version of himself.

Jiro goes by Jiro Katakura in Facebook.

Meanwhile, Rosmar is an internet personality with various businesses involving skincare products, food and resorts.

The local government of Palawan recently declared her and fellow content creator, Rendon Labador, persona non grata for their behavior toward Coron municipal employee Jho Cayabyab Trinidad on June 15.

Both visited Coron for an outreach, but Jho said in a social media post that they “used” the people of Coron for their vlog.