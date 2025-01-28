‘Unauthorized’: FDA issues warning on 2 Rosmar Tan’s beauty soaps

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Philippines has warned the public against purchasing two beauty soaps by vlogger-entrepreneur Rosmar Tan-Pamulaklakin for being unauthorized.

In two separate advisories, the regulatory body said that the “Rosmar Skin Essentials Mysterious Madre de Cacao Soap” and the “Rosmar Skin Essentials Premium Niacinamide Soap” do not have valid Certificate Product Notification (CPN).

A CPN is required for businesses to provide consumers with important information about certain products, such as medical devices, cosmetics, toys and children’s items, as well as vapor and heated tobacco.

For Rosmar’s soaps, a Cosmetic Product Notification (CPN) is required. The necessary documentation includes the product’s safety data sheet, mechanism of action, certificate of origin for the ingredients, and certificate of analysis.

According to the FDA advisories, the soaps lacked a CPN as of Dec. 17, 2024.

The regulatory body cited Republic Act 9711 or the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009 which prohibits the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, distribution, promotion, advertising, or sponsorship of any health product without proper FDA authorization.

“Since the abovementioned unauthorized cosmetic product has not gone through the notification process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure their quality and safety. The use of such violative product may pose health risks to consumers,” the advisories said.

“Potential hazards may come from ingredients that are not allowed to be part of a cosmetic product or from the contamination of heavy metals,” it added.

“The use of substandard and possibly adulterated cosmetic products may result to adverse reactions including, but not limited to, skin irritation, itchiness, anaphylactic shock and organ failure,” the advisories continued.

The FDA said that the public is advised “not to purchase” the “violative” cosmetic products considering the warnings.

Establishments are also warned not to distribute the products until the businesses fully comply with the regulations.

The “Mysterious Madre de Cacao Soap” is a soap that claims to remove skin problems like scars, mange, fungus, pimples, blackheads, whiteheads, oily face and bad odor.

Meanwhile, the “Premium Niacinamide Soap” is marketed as an “instant whitening soap” that claims to fight acne, redness, dark spots, and wrinkles.

This was not the first time the FDA had flagged some of Rosmar’s products.

Other previous advisories warned against her “Rosmar Kagayaku Condensada Soap,” “Rosmar Glutapeeling Soap,” and the “Rosmar Skin Essentials 3 in 1 UWU! 24 Hours Serum.”

Some of her cosmetic products for the lips and eyes were likewise flagged before.

Rosmar gained internet fame for selling beauty products and has since expanded her ventures to include resorts and food businesses.