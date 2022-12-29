Heads up: FDA flags these candies, gummies, snacks Filipinos are consuming

The health regulatory agency tagged some sweets in the local market in an advisory issued on Wednesday.
The Food and Drug Administration Philippines on December 28 cautioned the public against buying and consuming products found to be unregistered after conducting post-marketing surveillance or online monitoring.
These are the following:
Starlight Mints
Paula’s Sweets Gummy Candies Pack
Paula’s Sweets Gummy Candies Tub
Memer Food Marshmallows
Other consumables that were tagged in its December 28 advisory were the following:
- NIPPN Japanese Tempura Batter Mix
- MANGGA FIESTA Raw Mango Preserve 3 in 1 Flavor
- Food Product in Sealed Packaging with Green Label and Image of Girl (In Foreign Language)
- BAKER’S CORNER Cassava Starch
- BAKER’S CORNER Dessicated Coconut
- ACD Mixed Nuts
- CRUSHED GRAHAMS Crushed Honey Graham
- ACD Melon Seed
- ISLA MARKETING Sago Plain (Small)
- MJVR MARKETING Turmeric Plus Herbal Tea
- JEDNUTS ENTERPRISES Spicy Adobo
- ACC Chiffon Oil
- SKWIZ Calamansi Juice with Natural Honey
- C FRESH Calamansi with Honey Juice Drink with Natural Vitamin C
- BAKERSFIELD Dark Sprinkles
- MARUCHAN Ramen Noodle Soup Roast Chicken Flavor
- ATE LYN’S Special Ginisang Alamang Natural Pinoy Appetizer
- ER’S The Original San Carlos Best Special Peanuts
- YUMMY NUMMIES BY JERSEY’S Premium Peanut Butter
- 3R’s GOLDEN HARVEST Popcorn
- LYKE’S REPACKING Black Pepper Cracked
- ARCHELL Sago White Tapioca Pearls
- DEMISODA White Grape
- MAK’S DRIED FISH Boneless Dilis
FDA Philippines in its advisory also included some skincare and other beauty products found to be unregistered.
The regulatory body said the products did not have a corresponding Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) issued to them.
The Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009, also known as Republic Act 9711, prohibits the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising or sponsorship of products without proper authorization.
“Since this food product has not gone through evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety,” FDA Philippines said in one of its issued product advisories.
Establishments are likewise warned not to distribute, advertise, or sell the violative food product until a CPR has been issued.
The regulatory body also appealed to law enforcement agencies and local government units to ensure that the tagged products are not sold or made available in the market of their areas of jurisdictions.
The Bureau of Customs is similarly urged to restrain the entry of the unregistered imported products.