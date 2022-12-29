Heads up: FDA flags these candies, gummies, snacks Filipinos are consuming

The health regulatory agency tagged some sweets in the local market in an advisory issued on Wednesday.

The Food and Drug Administration Philippines on December 28 cautioned the public against buying and consuming products found to be unregistered after conducting post-marketing surveillance or online monitoring.

These are the following:

Starlight Mints

Paula’s Sweets Gummy Candies Pack

Paula’s Sweets Gummy Candies Tub

Memer Food Marshmallows

Other consumables that were tagged in its December 28 advisory were the following:

NIPPN Japanese Tempura Batter Mix

MANGGA FIESTA Raw Mango Preserve 3 in 1 Flavor

Food Product in Sealed Packaging with Green Label and Image of Girl (In Foreign Language)

BAKER’S CORNER Cassava Starch

BAKER’S CORNER Dessicated Coconut

ACD Mixed Nuts

CRUSHED GRAHAMS Crushed Honey Graham

ACD Melon Seed

ISLA MARKETING Sago Plain (Small)

MJVR MARKETING Turmeric Plus Herbal Tea

JEDNUTS ENTERPRISES Spicy Adobo

ACC Chiffon Oil

SKWIZ Calamansi Juice with Natural Honey

C FRESH Calamansi with Honey Juice Drink with Natural Vitamin C

BAKERSFIELD Dark Sprinkles

MARUCHAN Ramen Noodle Soup Roast Chicken Flavor

ATE LYN’S Special Ginisang Alamang Natural Pinoy Appetizer

ER’S The Original San Carlos Best Special Peanuts

YUMMY NUMMIES BY JERSEY’S Premium Peanut Butter

3R’s GOLDEN HARVEST Popcorn

LYKE’S REPACKING Black Pepper Cracked

ARCHELL Sago White Tapioca Pearls

DEMISODA White Grape

MAK’S DRIED FISH Boneless Dilis

FDA Philippines in its advisory also included some skincare and other beauty products found to be unregistered.

The regulatory body said the products did not have a corresponding Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) issued to them.

The Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009, also known as Republic Act 9711, prohibits the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising or sponsorship of products without proper authorization.

“Since this food product has not gone through evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety,” FDA Philippines said in one of its issued product advisories.

Establishments are likewise warned not to distribute, advertise, or sell the violative food product until a CPR has been issued.

The regulatory body also appealed to law enforcement agencies and local government units to ensure that the tagged products are not sold or made available in the market of their areas of jurisdictions.

The Bureau of Customs is similarly urged to restrain the entry of the unregistered imported products.