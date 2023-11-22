Unregistered coffee products flagged by FDA

The Food and Drug Administration of the Philippines warned coffee lovers of using three coffee products in the market that were found to be unregistered.

The regulatory body on November 8 said that the public are advised

“not to purchase and consume” three certain coffee variants of Arcem Food since they cannot assure its quality and safety.

These are the following:

8 in 1 Guyabano Coffee Mix with Mangosteen and Oregano Extract

8 in 1 Coffee Herbs Plus with Mangosteen and Guyabano

8 in 1 Coffee with Turmeric and Mangosteen

Arcem Food is a food product company that manufactures and sells “health benefits products to provide safer food,” according to its Facebook page.

In three separate advisories, the FDA Philippines said that the aforementioned products were “not registered” and had “no corresponding Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) issued.”

In the country, all processed food and food products — including food additives, food supplements and bottled water — manufactured and distributed for trade and/or repacked, are required to secure CPRs before they are sold and distributed to the public.

The FDA Philippines reminded the public that manufacturing, importing, exporting, selling and offering to sell, distributing, transferring, promoting and advertising health products without proper authorization is prohibited.

“Since this food product has not gone through evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety,” it said in one of the advisories.

The regulatory body said that establishments are also warned “not to distribute, advertise, or sell the said violative food product until CPR is issued, otherwise, regulatory actions and sanctions shall be strictly pursued.”

It also requested law enforcement agencies and local government units to ensure that the tagged products are not sold or made available in the market or their areas of jurisdiction.