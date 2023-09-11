DOH flags circulating Facebook post claiming cure for diabetes

The Department of Health (DOH) flagged a circulating post about an alleged cure for diabetes as false.

In its advisory on September 8, DOH shared a screenshot of the post bearing the names of Health Secretary Teddy Herbosa and the Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) to make the claim seem credible.

The screenshot showed a Facebook post from a page called Journey to get rid of diabetes.

The post talked about supposed advice from Herbosa and the UP-PGH on products for diabetes control. It further claimed that they made these statements in a press conference despite it not actually taking place.

Moreover, a suspicious link bearing the name “FDA,” which stands for the Food and Drug Administration, also accompanied this post.

The page claimed that this link was allegedly formed via an executive order.

DOH debunked the message in this post as a “fabricated scenario” to propagate “false information.”

“The DOH clarifies that no such scenario or statement has been made by the department and its officials,” it said.

Up to now, there is no medical cure for diabetes.

Those who are diagnosed with this health condition are offered treatments and help in lifestyle changes to manage its effects.

DOH also reminded the public about practicing healthy habits to prevent diabetes.

“The Department reminds everyone that non-communicable diseases and comorbidities such as diabetes can be prevented by practicing healthy habits such as proper diet and exercise among others,” it said.

Moreover, DOH also emphasized the possible criminal charges to be meted out against perpetrators of spreading fake health information online.

“The DOH continues to enjoin the public to source information only from legitimate sources and platforms such as the health department,” it said.