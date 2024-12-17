‘Story of My Life’: How Marian Rivera’s ‘Unfaithful’ became a beloved meme

Kapuso “Primetime Queen” Marian Rivera finally explained her viral “Unfaithful” cover which has long been the subject of memes because of how she fumbled with the lyrics during a performance.

The actress and her husband, Kapuso “Primetime King” Dingdong Dantes, celebrated their wedding anniversary with their fans on December 14 at Makati City, where they played games and interacted with DongYan supporters.

At the event, the actor read a fan’s question and posed it to his wife.

“What’s your favorite meme of yourself?” Dingdong said.

“Meme?” Marian responded and then began to sing some parts of Rihanna’s “Unfaithful,” amusing fans and her husband.

“Bigyan niyo ako ng chance, music please,” the actress quipped.

“Hindi, tawang-tawa kasi ako doon… hindi ko alam na naka-on ‘yung mike. Napaka-error technical na ‘yon,” Marian explained, drawing laughs.

“Galing ako ng taping noon, sobrang puyat ako noon, ta’s ‘yun nga… Ta’s sabi niya, ‘Ito, kakantahin.’ ‘Ano ‘to?’ ’Di ko alam ‘tong kantang ‘to.’ ‘Rihanna daw ‘yan.’ ‘Bahala na.’ ‘Story of my life.’ So tuwing nakikita ko ‘yon, natatawa ko sa sarili ko,” she added.

In 2013, Marian sang Rihanna’s 2006 R&B ballad as part of a farewell event of the Kapuso drama “Temptation of Wife” which she headlined.

The actress specifically performed at “Party Pilipinas,” a now-defunct Sunday variety show on GMA Network.

Her rendition has become a constant meme because she wrongfully sang some lyrics.

In 2018, her viral rendition made waves anew following the transfer of Regine Velasquez to ABS-CBN at that time.

“Unfaithful” is one of Rihanna’s earliest hits which talks about a woman who regrets cheating on her partner.