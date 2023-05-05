Who’s who: All-Pinoy team of first-ever Miss Universe Bahrain Council

Kylie Verzosa, Brillante Mendoza, and Raymond Gutierrez are joining an all-Filipino group for the Miss Universe Bahrain council.

The Miss Universe Bahrain organization on April 28 unveiled the names of the members of the first-ever pageant council in Bahrain. They are tasked to prepare the Western Asian state’s representative for the Miss Universe competitions.

Members of this new group came from different fields where they are prominent at. These include pageantry, film, fashion and business.

The following are the Filipino members:

Josh Yugen as the national director

as the national director Kylie Verzosa as head of woman empowerment

as head of woman empowerment Raymond Gutierrez as fashion director

as fashion director Brillante Mendoza as artistic director

as artistic director Furne One Amato as creative director

as creative director Lorenzo Vega as head of innovation

as head of innovation Joey Abacan as senior executive consultant

This is the first time that Brillante will dabble in pageantry amid his stellar career in film.

Evlin Abdulla Khalifa, who won as Bahrain’s representative last year, is also part of this group as the head of culture.

Josh, a socialite and the editor-in-chief of Xpedition Magazine, also owns the Miss Universe Bahrain franchise under the Yugen Group, a Dubai-based agency.

Group photos of Josh with this new assembly were uploaded in a separate Instagram post.

To prepare for the 72nd Miss Universe, the Miss Universe Bahrain organization is scheduled to seek the country’s delegate through its own contest in August of this year. The pre-production will start in May and then the filming will kick off in July.

Compared to other franchises, Miss Universe Bahrain was only established in 2021.

Therefore, there are only two Bahrain delegates to the prestigious pageant so far—Manar Nadeem Deyani in 2021 and Evlin in 2022.

The Yugen Group also manages the Miss Universe franchise in Pakistan.