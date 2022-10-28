Pageant page turns bloody-themed photos of Catriona Gray, Nadine Lustre, Ivana Alawi, other stars into memes

Catriona Gray, Nadine Lustre, Ivana Alawi, Kylie Verzosa, Nicole Cordoves, and Siobhan Moylan earned online buzz after celebrity photographer BJ Pascual and artist Jelly Eugenio shared the outcome of their bloody photo shoot.

During the shoot, the celebrities struck poses while wearing white bikinis covered in blood.



For this photo shoot, Eugenio served as the director, producer, and key make-up artist.

Other members of the production team include creative director Eldzs Mejia, head fashion stylist Lyn Alumno, and Justine Arcega-Bumanlag, who created the production design.

While many were amused by the sexy photos of the celebrities, an entertainment Facebook page found a way to turn these striking photos into memes.

Facebook page Pageant Aficionado edited the photos and made them appear as endorsement posters of different brands.

“Pageant Aficionado introduces New Brand Endorsers,” the page wrote in the caption.

“Disclaimer: Not intended to be a bashing post. For entertainment purposes only,” it added.

One of the photos shows Miss Universe 2018 Catriona holding an edited paint brush and beside her is a can of paint.

On the other hand, the Facebook page, in separate photos, made it appear like Nadine is endorsing a fast food chain, a ketchup brand, and a sanitary pad.

Meanwhile, the Facebook page edited the photo of Ivana and added hotdogs in the background.

The page also created a meme featuring TikTok content creator Sassa Gurl, who is not part of the bloody photo shoot.

As of writing, the post has earned 26,000 laugh reactions, 1,000 comments, and more than 31,000 shares.